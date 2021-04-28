BYJU'S sets up Rs 20 crore CEO's fund for employee COVID relief

Founder Byju Raveendra in an internal communication notified that the company has pledged to bear the hospitalisation expenses of its employees

Indian edtech giant BYJU'S has announced a Rs 20 crore fund to cover covid related expenses of its employees. BYJU'S Founder Byju Raveendran penned a mail, stating that the employees can reimburse their medical charges in case they or their family members are hospitalised.

He also urged his employees to take time off to care for family members who may have contracted covid.

He wrote: "I live with my ageing parents too so I understand the worry you must be going through for your family. I want to assure you that you are not in this crisis alone. We will do everything we can to help you get through. Please reach out to the HR or directly to me and let us know if you need anything at all. We are in this together, and it is together that we will overcome this adversity too."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)