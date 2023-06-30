We are here to stay: Byju Raveendran
In an email to his employees, the CEO & Co-founder of Byju's has said that the layoffs were the last resort
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has in an email to his employees said that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
“My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing. Tough times test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that the edtech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far.”
Striking an emotional note, Raveendran also mentioned in the communication that the company was “his life”. “This company is not just my work, it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to Byju's pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Harish Bhat named among Forbes top 50 global CMOs
This is the second time Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured on the Forbes list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured in the Forbes list of top 50 global CMOs.
This is the second time he has been featured on the list. Last year he was at the ninth place.
The announcement was made at the Cannes festival.
Bhat has been with Tata Group for over nine years. He is also a member of the Group Executive Council.
Others featured on the global CMO list include William White of Walmart, Marce Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Conny Braams, Unilever, Greg Joswiak, Apple; Dirk-Jan van Hameren, CMO, Nike; Marian Lee, CMO, Netflix; Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Co; Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, and number nine is Tim Ellis, CMO, National Football League.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Eros International Media, promoter Lulla & CEO Dwivedi barred from securities market
Sebi has said that the action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Media networks have reported that Sebi has barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
The action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
The markets regulator has given the company, Lulla and Dwivedi 21 days to respond the order.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee-Sony merger will go through even if I'm not the CEO: Punit Goenka
In interviews with leading news publications, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL has said the merger formalities are likely to be completed by September
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
The Zee-Sony merger will go through whether or not he remains the CEO, asserted Punit Goenka in interviews to media publications.
Goenka, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL, has told Economic Times that during his frequent interactions with the Sony leadership he did not get any indications of a "wavering".
He has also said that he hopes the merger formalities will be completed by September.
"The ZEE and Sony teams are talking to each other on a daily basis as we are in an advanced stage of integration," Goenka told ET.
Asked what would he do if there was no relief from the courts in the Sebi order, Goenka told Mint that he would "follow the law of the land".
Meanwhile, Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Also, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of a plea by Subhash Chandra and Goenka against the Sebi order to June 26.
On June 13, e4m reported that market regulator Sebi has barred Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee pays settlement charges to Sebi: Reports
The network has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement fee to the market regulator for an alleged violation of securities law, media networks have reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Sebi has said, as per media reports, that Zee has made "delayed disclosure...to Exchanges w.r.t to invocation of pledged shares".
Zee proposed to settle the proceedings "without admitting or denying the findings", reports say.
Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of the plea by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka to June 26.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sony HQ issues statement on Zee merger
Sony Pictures Entertainment has said they take the SEBI interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka 'very seriously'
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
The headquarters of Sony Pictures Entertainment has issued a statement regarding reports about the future of the Zee-Sony merger.
The network has said it will “monitor developments that may affect the deal”.
“There have been several erroneous press reports recently speculating about the future of ZEE’s planned merger with SPNI following SEBI’s interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka. We take very seriously the SEBI interim order and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal,” reads the statement.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had denied interim relief to Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, against the Sebi order.
The market regulator has barred the duo from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ebix Sports comes on board as official travel agent for ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023
ICC will be releasing the 2023 World Cup Schedule on 27th June
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Ebix Sports has come on board as official travel agent for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.
As per the latest reports, the ICC is planning to release the 2023 World Cup Schedule on 27th June.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will feature 10 teams, just like the previous edition. Apart from the host nation, India, the other teams had to secure their spots through various routes. The primary qualification path was the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tournament.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi order: Sony won’t pull out of merger with Zee, say reports
As per news reports, the Sony leadership took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 9:47 AM | 1 min read
Sony is unlikely to pull out of the merger with Zee despite Sebi's fund diversion allegations against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, media networks have reported.
As per media reports, Sony will stick to the merger's commitment without any alterations.
It has been reported that senior Sony executives also took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week.
Last week, Zee had written to the markets regulator saying that continuous probes could create "prejudice for the company and shareholders".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube