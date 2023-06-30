We are here to stay: Byju Raveendran

In an email to his employees, the CEO & Co-founder of Byju's has said that the layoffs were the last resort

Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has in an email to his employees said that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.

“My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing. Tough times test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that the edtech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far.”

Striking an emotional note, Raveendran also mentioned in the communication that the company was “his life”. “This company is not just my work, it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to Byju's pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”

