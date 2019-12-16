Media Print News
Kumar, the Joint MD Mathrubhumi, shares his thoughts on MBIFL, digitisation and revenue expectations, and why the M&E industry will survive the economic slowdown
Neethu Mohan Dec 16, 2019 9:20 AM
The idea was conceived by Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India as FPJ digital partners will add fuel to the initiative in the coming days
exchange4media Staff Dec 10, 2019 1:37 PM
Through this, both brands will cover 26% of the newspaper-reading population in Karnataka
exchange4media Staff Nov 25, 2019 7:11 PM
Industry experts at the South Asia Media Festival 2019 organised by International News Media Association share insights on the Print industry
Shreshtha Verma Nov 22, 2019 1:46 PM
The court grants ad-interim relief to the Indian Express Group and orders defendants to not use image & name of the founder, Ramnath Goenka on websites, Facebook pages, media reports stated
exchange4media Staff Nov 20, 2019 4:13 PM
The Indian Express Private Limited has registered a net profit of Rs 19.2 crore for this financial year
exchange4media Staff Nov 20, 2019 9:33 AM
Media Research Users Council’s contract with Nielsen India has concluded with the release of final quarter of Indian Readership Survey 2019 data
exchange4media Staff Nov 15, 2019 2:26 PM
Barman passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday
exchange4media Staff Nov 11, 2019 9:46 AM
Advertising revenue stood at Rs 367 cr as against Rs 413.2 cr in Q2 last fiscal
exchange4media Staff Oct 16, 2019 2:30 PM
As part of the initiative, the Free Press Journal has changed its masthead to 'Free Food' Journal to draw attention to the issue of food wastage and food donation
exchange4media Staff Oct 16, 2019 12:59 PM
The publication said it will now be 'focussing on its online brand which has grown manifold in the digital space'
exchange4media Staff Oct 9, 2019 1:52 PM
Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan, launched her new book 'Lady You’re the Boss' at an exclusive gathering attended by Madhukar Kamath, Shashi Sinha and Saugata Gupta, among others
Eularie Saldanha Sep 27, 2019 9:09 AM
Conceptualized to promote gender equality, the campaign calls for inclusion of women in celebrations and combats discrimination they face in terms of caste, marital status and sexual orientation
exchange4media Staff Sep 9, 2019 2:42 PM
Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, tells us about the platform's partnership with Google and the markets the brand is most upbeat about
exchange4media Staff Sep 6, 2019 8:17 AM
As part of its restructuring exercise, the print bouquet has been realigned as core magazines and special interest magazines
exchange4media Staff Sep 4, 2019 4:37 PM
There has been a 15% rise in ad volume from the Education sector in Q2 2019
exchange4media Staff Sep 3, 2019 8:50 AM
The Court issued a dynamic injunction restraining publication or republication of certain defamatory articles against EbixCash by US-based Viceroy Research Group
exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 4:23 PM
The first edition of the magazine will be available across 30+ cities with a circulation of 25,000+ print copies
exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 4:05 PM
In an initiative conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the publication will be changing its masthead regularly in future too to highlight important issues
exchange4media Staff Aug 29, 2019 1:43 PM
Pookalam and Kaikottikali competitions were organised as part of Onam festivities to connect with national, local advertisers and Malayali audience in the city
exchange4media Staff Aug 29, 2019 1:01 PM