Media Print News

Mathrubhumi’s fundamental responsibility is towards its readers: M V Shreyams Kumar

Shreyams Kumar

Kumar, the Joint MD Mathrubhumi, shares his thoughts on MBIFL, digitisation and revenue expectations, and why the M&E industry will survive the economic slowdown

Neethu Mohan Dec 16, 2019 9:20 AM

On International Human Rights day, Free Press Journal changes its masthead to Free Rights

Free Press Journal masthead change to Free Rights

The idea was conceived by Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India as FPJ digital partners will add fuel to the initiative in the coming days

exchange4media Staff Dec 10, 2019 1:37 PM

The Hindu and Vijayavani join forces to deliver comprehensive coverage in Karnataka

The Hindu and Vijayavani

Through this, both brands will cover 26% of the newspaper-reading population in Karnataka

exchange4media Staff Nov 25, 2019 7:11 PM

Newspaper reading on the decline in most markets, except India: Andy Brown, Kantar Media

Print

Industry experts at the South Asia Media Festival 2019 organised by International News Media Association share insights on the Print industry

Shreshtha Verma Nov 22, 2019 1:46 PM

Bombay HC restrains Prashant Goenka from using Ramnath Goenka’s name in his newspaper

The Indian Express

The court grants ad-interim relief to the Indian Express Group and orders defendants to not use image & name of the founder, Ramnath Goenka on websites, Facebook pages, media reports stated

exchange4media Staff Nov 20, 2019 4:13 PM

Indian Express posts operating income of Rs 462.6 crore in FY19

Indian Express

The Indian Express Private Limited has registered a net profit of Rs 19.2 crore for this financial year

exchange4media Staff Nov 20, 2019 9:33 AM

MRUC set to invite research partners to pitch for contract to conduct IRS

MRUC

Media Research Users Council’s contract with Nielsen India has concluded with the release of final quarter of Indian Readership Survey 2019 data

exchange4media Staff Nov 15, 2019 2:26 PM

Senior Journalist and ET Consulting Editor, Abheek Barman passes away

Abheek Barman

Barman passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday

exchange4media Staff Nov 11, 2019 9:46 AM

Q2 FY20: DB Corp profit up Rs 75.6 cr

DBCorp

Advertising revenue stood at Rs 367 cr as against Rs 413.2 cr in Q2 last fiscal

exchange4media Staff Oct 16, 2019 2:30 PM

The Free Press Journal & Taproot Dentsu launch World Food Day initiative

Free Food Journal

As part of the initiative, the Free Press Journal has changed its masthead to 'Free Food' Journal to draw attention to the issue of food wastage and food donation

exchange4media Staff Oct 16, 2019 12:59 PM

DNA to shut down Mumbai and Ahmedabad print editions

DNA

The publication said it will now be 'focussing on its online brand which has grown manifold in the digital space'

exchange4media Staff Oct 9, 2019 1:52 PM

I hope my book helps women maximise their potential: Apurva Purohit

Apurva Purohit

Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan, launched her new book 'Lady You’re the Boss' at an exclusive gathering attended by Madhukar Kamath, Shashi Sinha and Saugata Gupta, among others

Eularie Saldanha Sep 27, 2019 9:09 AM

TOI announces 3rd edition of #NoConditionsApply – Sindoor Khela campaign

TOI

Conceptualized to promote gender equality, the campaign calls for inclusion of women in celebrations and combats discrimination they face in terms of caste, marital status and sexual orientation

exchange4media Staff Sep 9, 2019 2:42 PM

We’re aggressively driving partnerships across the ecosystem: Archana Anand, ZEE5 Global

Archana Anand ZEE5

Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, tells us about the platform's partnership with Google and the markets the brand is most upbeat about

exchange4media Staff Sep 6, 2019 8:17 AM

Vikatan Group revamps print portfolio

Vikatan

As part of its restructuring exercise, the print bouquet has been realigned as core magazines and special interest magazines

exchange4media Staff Sep 4, 2019 4:37 PM

Print sees 8% rise in ad volume in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019: TAM Adex

TAM

There has been a 15% rise in ad volume from the Education sector in Q2 2019

exchange4media Staff Sep 3, 2019 8:50 AM

Delhi High Court restrains publication of defamatory content against EbixCash by Viceroy

EBIX CASH

The Court issued a dynamic injunction restraining publication or republication of certain defamatory articles against EbixCash by US-based Viceroy Research Group

exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 4:23 PM

Weddingz.in launches bi-annual magazine The Wedding Trunk

WeddingTrunk

The first edition of the magazine will be available across 30+ cities with a circulation of 25,000+ print copies

exchange4media Staff Aug 30, 2019 4:05 PM

Free Press Journal becomes Free Sports Journal on National Sports Day

Free Press Journal

In an initiative conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the publication will be changing its masthead regularly in future too to highlight important issues

exchange4media Staff Aug 29, 2019 1:43 PM

Mathrubhumi Group hosts Onam festivities in Mumbai

mathrubhumi

Pookalam and Kaikottikali competitions were organised as part of Onam festivities to connect with national, local advertisers and Malayali audience in the city

exchange4media Staff Aug 29, 2019 1:01 PM