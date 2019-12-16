Out Of Home News
The marriage between OOH and Digital has worked fantastically across India in the past five years, according to industry experts
The outdoor installation for Hair & Care Fruit Oils sensed when trains would arrive at the station, and showed the brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor’s hair blowing as if windswept by the moving train
exchange4media Staff 1 day ago
Rachana Lokhande, Co-CEO, Kinetic India provides insights about the OOH industry's trends and challenges
Industry leaders share insights on the key events that influenced the OOH industry
Anjali Thakur Dec 16, 2019 9:28 AM
Malhotra, Founding Partner, CEO, The Social Street, spells out the trends and challenges of the OOH sector, and how the industry has fared this year
Noel Dsouza Dec 12, 2019 8:58 AM
Murthy, Head of Digital & Marketing, Tata Asset Management, tells us why OOH is a great medium for their brand and the kind of ROI they are expecting from their OOH campaigns
Noel Dsouza Dec 10, 2019 9:14 AM
Featuring brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana on train wraps, the contextual creatives are grabbing eyeballs on the move
Anjali Thakur Dec 4, 2019 9:19 AM
Bright Outdoors Media has rolled out the campaign across Mumbai
Anjali Thakur Dec 3, 2019 7:53 AM
Haresh Nayak, Group MD, Posterscope Group South Asia & Regional Director, Posterscope APAC, shares insights on how data can be a driving factor to entice clients to use OOH
Noel Dsouza Dec 2, 2019 9:02 AM
Using a bold new creative approach, the outdoor campaign shows ups, downs, & fluctuations as a way of life at the stock market. The campaign is rolled out across almost 70 cities & towns across India
exchange4media Staff Nov 28, 2019 5:22 PM
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, CEO & MD of Milestone Brandcom, speaks about the growth of the agency and DOOH space in India
Noel Dsouza Nov 22, 2019 8:20 AM
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Communications spoke about the growth of the agency, campaigns curated and key trends OOH players need to keep in mind going forward
Noel Dsouza Nov 20, 2019 8:30 AM
Nikhil Verma, President, OOH Services, Street Talk, spoke about the evolution of the agency, brand activations they curated and more
Noel Dsouza Nov 18, 2019 8:01 AM
National Green Tribunal has notified the Election Commission of India that political parties must use only eco-friendly material for OOH campaigns
Anjali Thakur Nov 15, 2019 7:36 AM
The installation, created by Brandscope India, will be on display for one year
exchange4media Staff Nov 13, 2019 2:38 PM
Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Founder & Director, Vritti iMedia, shares how the agency is using transit advertising as their key OOH strategy to garner impact in the rural market
Noel Dsouza Nov 13, 2019 8:54 AM
At a time when corporations are being conservative with ad spends, experts tell us how OTT players are leveraging the outdoor advertising space to outdo their competition
Anjali Thakur Nov 8, 2019 8:32 AM
The campaign was executed by PrimeOutdoors and is running in over 20 cities across the country
exchange4media Staff Nov 2, 2019 4:00 PM
SHARP, an AI empowered tool from Laqshya Media Group will help measure the effectiveness and media value of outdoor ad campaigns with supportive numeric data
Anjali Thakur Nov 1, 2019 7:30 AM
The campaign has been executed across pubs and cafes with TagTalk and in premium tech and business hubs with the newly launched real-time business DOOH network – Biztalk
exchange4media Staff Oct 31, 2019 3:42 PM