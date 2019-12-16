Out Of Home News

How OTT turned to OOH in 2019 to woo audience on the move

The marriage between OOH and Digital has worked fantastically across India in the past five years, according to industry experts

Anjali Thakur 14 hours ago

Times OOH sets up installations at metro stations for Hair & Care’s #KhuleBaalBefikar

The outdoor installation for Hair & Care Fruit Oils sensed when trains would arrive at the station, and showed the brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor’s hair blowing as if windswept by the moving train

exchange4media Staff 1 day ago

OOH is a medium that can drive impact like no other: Rachana Lokhande

Rachana Lokhande, Co-CEO, Kinetic India provides insights about the OOH industry's trends and challenges

Noel Dsouza 1 day ago

The biggest disruptors of 2019 in the outdoor advertising industry

Industry leaders share insights on the key events that influenced the OOH industry

Anjali Thakur Dec 16, 2019 9:28 AM

The Social Street has maintained healthy margins despite slowdown: Mandeep Malhotra

Malhotra, Founding Partner, CEO, The Social Street, spells out the trends and challenges of the OOH sector, and how the industry has fared this year

Noel Dsouza Dec 12, 2019 8:58 AM

Our contribution to OOH is more than 20% of our spends: MVS Murthy, Tata Asset Management

Murthy, Head of Digital & Marketing, Tata Asset Management, tells us why OOH is a great medium for their brand and the kind of ROI they are expecting from their OOH campaigns

Noel Dsouza Dec 10, 2019 9:14 AM

Magicbricks gives commuters a contextual treat with new ‘Pata Badlo’ campaign

Featuring brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana on train wraps, the contextual creatives are grabbing eyeballs on the move

Anjali Thakur Dec 4, 2019 9:19 AM

ALTBalaji takes the OOH route to promote new season of web-series 'Broken… But Beautiful'

Bright Outdoors Media has rolled out the campaign across Mumbai

Anjali Thakur Dec 3, 2019 7:53 AM

Reinvention has helped us grow year-on-year: Haresh Nayak, Posterscope

Haresh Nayak, Group MD, Posterscope Group South Asia & Regional Director, Posterscope APAC, shares insights on how data can be a driving factor to entice clients to use OOH

Noel Dsouza Dec 2, 2019 9:02 AM

DSP Mutual Fund unveils outdoor campaign to create awareness on DAAF

Using a bold new creative approach, the outdoor campaign shows ups, downs, & fluctuations as a way of life at the stock market. The campaign is rolled out across almost 70 cities & towns across India

exchange4media Staff Nov 28, 2019 5:22 PM

'Unless DOOH has 15-20% share of the media inventory, it will not become a serious medium'

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, CEO & MD of Milestone Brandcom, speaks about the growth of the agency and DOOH space in India

Noel Dsouza Nov 22, 2019 8:20 AM

'Madison OOH's Platinum Communications grew at 25% to 30% year-on-year from 2015 to 2018'

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Communications spoke about the growth of the agency, campaigns curated and key trends OOH players need to keep in mind going forward

Noel Dsouza Nov 20, 2019 8:30 AM

Innovations are an integral part of OOH communication: Nikhil Verma, Street Talk

Nikhil Verma, President, OOH Services, Street Talk, spoke about the evolution of the agency, brand activations they curated and more

Noel Dsouza Nov 18, 2019 8:01 AM

Will NGT notice to EC on using alternate material spike political campaign spends?

National Green Tribunal has notified the Election Commission of India that political parties must use only eco-friendly material for OOH campaigns

Anjali Thakur Nov 15, 2019 7:36 AM

FCA India Automobiles puts up trigonal installation at Bengaluru airport

The installation, created by Brandscope India, will be on display for one year

exchange4media Staff Nov 13, 2019 2:38 PM

Transit audio announcements are much more effective: Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Vritti iMedia

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Founder & Director, Vritti iMedia, shares how the agency is using transit advertising as their key OOH strategy to garner impact in the rural market

Noel Dsouza Nov 13, 2019 8:54 AM

Amazon Prime Video goes all out to promote latest 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' on OOH

At a time when corporations are being conservative with ad spends, experts tell us how OTT players are leveraging the outdoor advertising space to outdo their competition

Anjali Thakur Nov 8, 2019 8:32 AM

Mochi OOH campaign creates buzz for the festive season

The campaign was executed by PrimeOutdoors and is running in over 20 cities across the country

exchange4media Staff Nov 2, 2019 4:00 PM

Laqshya Media Group introduces technology to measure OOH ad reach in India

SHARP, an AI empowered tool from Laqshya Media Group will help measure the effectiveness and media value of outdoor ad campaigns with supportive numeric data

Anjali Thakur Nov 1, 2019 7:30 AM

Vivo and Eyetalk Media Ventures leverage programmatic DOOH for V17 Pro campaign

The campaign has been executed across pubs and cafes with TagTalk and in premium tech and business hubs with the newly launched real-time business DOOH network – Biztalk

exchange4media Staff Oct 31, 2019 3:42 PM