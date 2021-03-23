Prime Time Awards Jury Meet: Impactful, clutter-breaking entries make the cut

The three main categories judged were creative, media and broadcasters. These were further divided into 30 sub categories

Television has influenced the world of advertising heavily, and although other media are competing, TV remains a viable and effective medium given the reach it provides. No wonder, it remains to reign over the hearts of consumers and advertisers alike. Keeping the relevance of the medium in mind, exchange4media’s Prime Time Awards honour the excellence in television advertising. The high-powered jury meet for the 7th edition of the Prime Time Awards finally took place on Monday, 22nd March 2021 with industry leaders coming together to shortlist entries that managed to make a mark.

The 7th edition of the coveted awards celebrates creative ideas beautifully imagined and brilliantly executed by brands agencies and broadcasters for the period from 1st September 2019 to 31st October 2020. (Campaigns that have been introduced earlier but ran during this period or continued running after this period, are also eligible to enter).

The jury sure had a tough task ahead of them when it came to evaluating and zeroing in on the best entries, given the overwhelming response from leading broadcasters and brands agencies in terms of participation.

The three main categories judged here were creative, media and broadcasters. These were further divided into 30 sub categories and entries that ticked all the right boxes were then zeroed on.

The jury meet was chaired by Amit Syngle, Chief Executive Officer, Asian Paints. The other jury members were Abhishek Gupta, CMO, Edelweiss Tokio, Ajay Dang (Co- Jury Chair), Joint Executive President, Head –Marketing, UltraTech Cement, Anusha Gupta, Global Marketing Manager- Ponds, Unilever, Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU's, Shailja Joshi, Associate Director (Potato Chips), Pepsico, Ritu Gupta, Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies, India, Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, India, Kingston Technology, Harish Narayanan, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra, Minoo Phakey (Co Jury Chair), Marketing, Strategy & Investment Head, Dabur, Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & Public Relations, Jeep India, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager – India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, Devarshy Ganguly: Vice President Marketing, Dr. Oetker, Monika Badoni, Head, Marketing - Consumer Health, Abbott, Saurabh Bajaj, Marketing Head - Dairy, Britannia Industries Limited, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air Asia, Sunayan Mitra (Co- Jury Chair), Director Coffee & Beverages Business, Nestle, Swati Rathi, Assistant Vice President and Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances, Avinash Janjire VP & Head – Marketing, Thomas Cook India Ltd., Vishwajeet Parashar, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Capital, Anand Taparia, Associate Director- Marketing, Colgate Palmolive India (P) ltd, Jiten Mahendra, Senior Vice President Marketing, Max Fashion, Prerna Tiku, General Manager Marketing, MTR Foods, Puneeth Bekal, Director Marketing, Mastercard, Rajeev Jain, Vice President Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Limited, Sumeet Singh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge India and Uttio Majumdar, Chief Marketing Officer, Exide Industries Limited

Launched in 2014, Prime Time Awards is one of the leading platforms to crown the absolute standard of creative excellence for television commercials. The eagerly awaited 7th edition of the Prime Time Awards is slated to take off on 27th April 2021.

Website link: https://e4mevents.com/pta-2020/

