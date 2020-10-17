Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

As the TRP racket continued to make headlines through the week, the industry saw BARC making a big announcement of pausing issuing of ratings for news channels. The BARC board has proposed that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres.

In related news reports we carried NBA welcoming BARC suspending news channel ratings. BARC should use these 12 weeks to completely overhaul its systems and restore the credibility of the information it collects, NBA has said.

We also carried BARC issuing answers to common queries on the tech committee review of rating measurement. The measurement body has said its Technical Committee will advise a protocol for release of individual channel data, post its work on niche channels.

Following up on the racket case, Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of India TV and News Broadcasters Association, hailed the move by certain advertisers in taking a stand against hate speech on news channels.

Meanwhile, the other issue which raged across the country and particularly on social media was the Tanishq ad. While Tanishq withdrew the controversial ad showing interfaith marriage, it didn’t resonate well with a section of netizens, with many touting it as ‘love jihad’.

ASCI though backed Tanishq, saying there’s nothing in the ad that can cause offence. In response to a complaint received against the ad, ASCI has concluded that the film did not violate its codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising.

In some big appointment news, we reported about ABP News' Sumit Awasthi going to lead the editorial as VP, News & Production. In this new role, Awasthi will oversee the planning, implementation, and development of stories and projects in multiple formats for the organization.