Advertisers & news broadcasters should work together against fake news: Rajat Sharma, NBA

Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of India TV and News Broadcasters Association, Sharma hailed the bold move by certain advertisers who have taken a stand against hate speech on news channels

The fake TRP scandal has prompted certain advertisers to voice their opinion against hate speech and other toxic content that threaten the harmony of the nation. Brands like Bajaj, Parle, Dollar and Amul have already gone on record to withdraw their support to channels that promote such content. Applauding their move, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) Rajat Sharma stated, "I want to compliment the advertisers who have come forward and taken a stand against toxic content. The decision taken by advertisers like Bajaj, Parle, Dollar, Amul and several others to not support channels that spread toxicity and hate speech, will contribute greatly in NBA’s fight against this menace."

In his statement, Sharma added that the majority of news broadcasters believe that toxicity, abuse and fake news must stop, and to bring this to an end, advertisers and News Broadcasters have to work together.

"Recent revelations have shown that corrupted, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data is creating a false narrative on what India watches that run counter to the journalistic values," he said of the recent scandal rocking news broadcast industry.

Sharma hailed the bold move taken by advertisers, stating that it will certainly help in "discouraging poisonous and harmful content on news channels."

"I appreciate that they have come forward as responsible citizens who are against invasion into peoples’ privacy, harassment to witnesses, unnecessarily threatening authorities and use of indecent language being presented in the name of news. I can assure them on behalf of broadcasters that we stand in tandem with the brands and advertisers in their effort to help improve news content," he stated.