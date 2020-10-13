Tanishq withdraws controversial ad showing interfaith marriage: Reports

The advertisement didn’t resonate well with a section of netizens, with many touting it as ‘love jihad’

Following the outrage over its latest ad film that shows a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq has withdrawn the spot, according to media reports.

The video shared across social media platforms, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower. Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs. However, the advertisement didn’t resonate well with a section of netizens, many touting it as ‘love jihad’.

Soon after the release of the ad, calls to boycott Tanishq went viral on Twitter, making it one of the top trends with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.

