ABP News' Sumit Awasthi to lead the editorial as VP, News & Production

With an aim to uplift its editorial capabilities and drive organisational growth, ABP News has appointed renowned anchor & journalist, Sumit Awasthi as the Vice President, News and Production, who will now be taking charge of the editorial department with all editorial resources reporting in to him.



In this new role, Awasthi will oversee the planning, implementation, and development of stories and projects in multiple formats for the organisation. With this appointment, ABP Network will gain leeway to expand the scope of news reporting in today’s fast-paced environment and minimise the roadblocks set forth by the current market scenario.

On this development, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, “We are thrilled to have someone with Mr. Awasthi’s skills, acumen, and experience as the new VP, News and Production. He has been a great asset to the network. His leadership credentials and expertise will be extremely instrumental in the sphere of content development and will also help us expand our overall output.”