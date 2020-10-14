Nothing in Tanishq ad which can cause offence: ASCI

In response to a complaint received against the ad, ASCI has concluded that the film did not violate its codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising

A day after Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq pulled down one of its advertisements showing interfaith marriage after it received flak by netizens who agued it was promoting 'Love Jihad', the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said that "nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence."

ASCI in a statement said that received a complaint against the Tanishq advertisement, stating it to be objectionable since it promoted communal intermingling.

"The advertisement in question was viewed at ASCI by an independent multi-stakeholder panel,The Consumer Complaints Council, which balances viewpoints from industry, civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence," read the statement.

"The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so," it added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Tanishq's decision to withdraw the ad, Raj Nayak, Founder of House of Cheer, and former Viacom18 COO, tweeted, " This is really sad! How can a brand as strong as Tanishq from the House Tata's chicken out based on trolls? In fact the trolls were helping you get more visibilty for your ad."

The Advertising Club of India, in a tweet said, "It's A Sad Day For Tanishq, For Titan Watches And For Tata-Melt"