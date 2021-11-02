PRCAI appoints Deeptie Sethi as its first CEO

In this newly created role, Sethi will be working closely with the Managing Committee to further build on PRCAI’s vision of making the public relations industry more professional, ethical & prosperous

PR professional body Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), today, announced the appointment of Deeptie Sethi as its first CEO in its history of two decades. In this newly created role, Sethi will be working closely with the Managing Committee to further build on PRCAI’s vision of making the public relations industry more professional, ethical and prosperous. She will be focused on driving visibility and helping the association in challenging, supporting, and raising standards and also developing strategic partnerships to increase awareness and relevance.

Sethi has served in leadership communications roles working for MNCs for more than 23 years in India and US. She has helped businesses leverage the power of Public Relations and Communications leading strategic planning, media relations, brand and reputation management, crisis management and compelling advocacy programs. Deeptie in her new role will be effectively leading, developing and shaping the agenda for the public relations community in India.

“The scope and reach of public relations have seen exponential growth in the last few years. Today, effective communication is integral to every business. These are exciting times for the industry and I am honoured and thrilled to take up this opportunity to build, grow and serve our community. I am equally optimistic about the prospect and look forward to adding value for PRCAI members and the larger communication fraternity,” said Deeptie Sethi on her appointment as the CEO, PRCAI.

Announcing the appointment, Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI shared, “At PRCAI, we believe in leadership that inspires, drives results and encourages our members and communities. We are happy to have Deeptie as the first CEO of PRCAI, as we look forward to expand our footprint, and scale PRCAI to newer heights. Moreover, as the role of public relations takes centerstage in all facets of business, we are excited to have an experienced communications professional like Deeptie to build the future roadmap for PRCAI.

