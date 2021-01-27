NBA and Prasar Bharti announce content partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, today announced a new partnership that will see Prasar Bharati’s sports channel – Doordarshan (DD) Sports – and its YouTube channel – Prasar Bharati Sports – air classic NBA content, documentaries, game highlights and public service announcements.

The partnership, which tipped off yesterday, will feature daily content offerings including Hardwood Classics, Marquee Matchups, NBA championship videos, NBA TV specials and public service announcements.

“We are pleased to partner with Prasar Bharati to offer classic NBA programming and highlights,” said Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India. “Prasar Bharati shares our vision of growing the NBA’s fanbase in India and providing a wide range of content to our fans nationwide.”

“DD Sports has a unique place in India as the only destination on television for sports development,” said Mayank Agarwal, Director General, Doordarshan. “We have been in the process of reinvigorating the content of DD Sports, and NBA programming adds to the variety of offerings in the sports cluster. We aim to create easy access for fans in India and educate them further about one of the world’s most popular sports.”

