IN10 Media's ShowBox to unveil new logo & brand identity

ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, to unveil its new logo and brand identity to reflect the channel’s evolution.

The new identity – a music channel for young India which follows its heart – will be reflected on the channel and social media starting 16 August. The new logo and the tagline, Dil Ki Sun, mirrors a rising young India that's high on expressing themselves and represents the emotion of following one’s heart.

“Today’s generation is very expressive and believes in two-way communication with no bars held back. ShowBox caters to this TG and hence, it was important to resonate that in our programming. Our new identity directly represents our vision of non-stop entertainment to music lovers and our limitless ability to inspire people,” said Clyde D’Souza, VP – Programming & Strategy, ShowBox.

Keeping this in mind, the music channel will launch two new interactive shows:

Luv U Zindagi - Viewers can vote and comment live on topics related to love and relationships. The love songs and topics are handpicked by the team scanning the social media and viral videos.

Reel Top 10 – A countdown for the Instagram generation where the show will count down the top 10 songs and top 10 reels of the week.

In the pipeline are many more shows with new packaging and dynamism.

The channel also revealed a mascot called Showman. The mascot will take the viewers through all that's new on the channel while entertaining them in his own unique way.

