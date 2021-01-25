Denver ropes in Kannada Superstar Sudeep as brand ambassador

Denver has recently signed up Kannada Superstar Sudeep as its new brand ambassador. Through this association, Denver aims to explore and leverage the massive untapped opportunities for fragrance brands in the Karnataka and nearby market. It also plans to launch a TVC featuring Sudeep to further strengthen its positioning as a premium player in the Deodorant & Men Grooming category across Karnataka.

Denver is a leading brand from the manufacturing hub Vanesa Care, and offers a wide array of perfumes and deodorants under male grooming category. By collaborating with Sudeep, not only it endeavours to become a brand that connects with the aura and style of today’s millennial generation, but it also strives to cement its stance as a leader in this space, showcasing international standards of perfumery. Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa is one of the most admired celebrities in Karnataka, and this synergy is expected to augment Denver’s brand recall value to another level among its target audience.

Speaking on the appointment, Saurabh Gupta, Director (Marketing & Sales) – Denver, said, “We have been fortunate enough to create deep inroads within Hindi-speaking and Telugu markets by associating with leading stars like Shahrukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as our brand ambassadors. This time also, we were on the lookout for an equally loved celebrity from Karnataka to further enhance our footprint within the region.”

Gupta further added, “We are delighted to announce that Kichcha Sudeepa, one of the most well-known superstars within the Sandalwood film industry, is now on board with Denver as its new brand ambassador. As an icon and an idol for the region’s youth, he stands out as the perfect fit for the brand. We are confident that this association will enable us to reach out to and capture a much larger audience, thus significantly accelerating our growth in Karnataka.”

Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa said, “Since its inception, Denver has strived to be a niche player in a competitive market. It has been making consistent efforts to be unique, especially when it comes to relating and connecting with its young target audience. I am happy to be the face of a leading brand like this, and excited to be a part of its growth trajectory. I look forward to a successful and long-standing synergy with Denver, and hope to catapult this brand to new heights going forward.”

With this association, Denver plans to go bullish on their market share in Karnataka.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)