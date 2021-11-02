Cricket fans irked at 'poorly timed' Fanta ad cheering for Team India

People are calling out the beverage brand's #RangJa anthem, which has been released at a seemingly inopportune moment in the wake of India's back-to-back losses

Updated: Nov 2, 2021 11:43 AM
fanta

Fanta, the orange soda brand from the house of Coca-Cola has become the latest addition to the long list of brands that have irritated the netizens with their ad campaigns. However, this time, the contempt is against the timing of a promoted ad and not much against the content of the spot. The brand had put up its #RangJa anthem, a special song to cheer the fans and teams participating in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup for promotions a day after India’s loss against New Zealand on Sunday.

Irritated fans started questioning the timing of the promoted post, as the Indian team’s performance remains dismal this season.

Communications Consultant Karthik Srinivasan also took on to social media to show his dismay against the timing of the ad. He wrote, “I understand Fanta has an official tie-up with the tournament or BCCI/ICC for this campaign, but couldn't they read the room and make for some concessions with regard to the timing of their campaign cadence? A promoted tweet and a promoted trend, a day after India lost very badly to New Zealand and are destined to be out of the tournament (unless some miracles happen with regard to a couple of other teams and matches) seems like really awkward timing.”

