Cricket fans irked at 'poorly timed' Fanta ad cheering for Team India

People are calling out the beverage brand's #RangJa anthem, which has been released at a seemingly inopportune moment in the wake of India's back-to-back losses

Fanta, the orange soda brand from the house of Coca-Cola has become the latest addition to the long list of brands that have irritated the netizens with their ad campaigns. However, this time, the contempt is against the timing of a promoted ad and not much against the content of the spot. The brand had put up its #RangJa anthem, a special song to cheer the fans and teams participating in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup for promotions a day after India’s loss against New Zealand on Sunday.

Irritated fans started questioning the timing of the promoted post, as the Indian team’s performance remains dismal this season.

Of which team India are you talking about? That team India tired after IPL didn't give any importance to ICC t20 ? Or that team India who did not give any importance to ICC t20 as the match money is less than IPL? .. no more support, sorry. — RajC (@crajib16) November 1, 2021

This ad is like rubbing salt on our wounds. Even people who are dead thirsty are not going to drink it after seeing your ad. You can sue BCCI for your losses! — Shivas (@Shivas40365335) November 2, 2021

An unfortunate ad.! Made with high hopes on #TeamIndia riding high. But ended up pouring cold Fanta on the hopes of Indian cricket fans! — Vallabhan (@SelfDoubtist) November 2, 2021

There is nothing left to celebrate..let players enjoy in Dubai — Varun R (@varun34569) November 1, 2021

Wrong time @Fanta_India, absolutely wrong time for the ad — Mohit Anand (@IdontlikeAAP) November 1, 2021

Indirectly you are advising to welcome them with eggs and tomatoes ? — gangappashivaraj?? (@gangappashivara) November 2, 2021

#Wrogn timing for the ad.... — chopra saab (@changeindian) November 2, 2021

Communications Consultant Karthik Srinivasan also took on to social media to show his dismay against the timing of the ad. He wrote, “I understand Fanta has an official tie-up with the tournament or BCCI/ICC for this campaign, but couldn't they read the room and make for some concessions with regard to the timing of their campaign cadence? A promoted tweet and a promoted trend, a day after India lost very badly to New Zealand and are destined to be out of the tournament (unless some miracles happen with regard to a couple of other teams and matches) seems like really awkward timing.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)