Syska Accessories partners with home-grown influencers for digital campaign #InMyVeins

Syska Accessories has collaborated with various home-grown digital influencers for its campaign #InMyVeins. With this campaign, Syska Accessories has seen a good 30% jump in its engagement numbers. Also, it aims to reach out to more as well as newer millennial and Gen Z audiences who are avid followers of these social media influencers with #InMyVeins.

The campaign #InMyVeins has been created with the objective to promote and provide a platform to several home-grown talented influencers. These are the ones who have their passion running through their veins which they emote in the form of their art. For the campaign, Syska is collaborating with Eipi Media to scout for fitting and talented influencers from diverse fields such as dance, rap, fitness, comedy, acting, etc. to engage with its new-age audience and drive mass appeal. Through the collaboration with these digital artists, Syska is aiming to move forward with its proposition of being the perfect companion for its millennial and Gen Z target audience of the country. Syska’s products are created our young audience and its preferences in mind. Be it pocket-sized yet great bass speakers or amazing noise cancelling earphones for the gym freaks or even a new age wireless loaded power bank Syska has tried to engage its audiences with their product through these unique stories.

Commenting on the campaign, Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group says “We are excited to partner with so many diverse digital artists who are brilliant in their respective fields. Through our collaboration with home-grown social media influencers, we aim to engage with our new age consumers including millennials and Gen Z who are digitally savvy and active on social media platforms. As a home-grown Indian brand, we wanted to create a platform to promote the upcoming talent from diverse genres. #InMyVeins is a perfect synonym of the New age India, who are always ready to take risks and set themselves apart from the crowd. So far, the #InMyVeins campaign has showcased remarkable results and we have seen an upsurge in engagement from our audiences”.

Rohit Reddy, Founder & CEO Eipi Media says, “When we approached Syska for a potential collaboration, we were given a clean slate and just a thought-starter with an intent for a small pilot. What it turned into was this campaign, with a singular insight that it’s a home-grown brand. So we created an entirely new property called #InMyVeins with local, home-grown talent and tried to present their stories in the most impactful way. With an in-house production and content team writing & depicting these stories in a visual clutter breaking manner was what set this content apart for us and we look forward to taking it to the next level in the coming months”.

Syska Accessories has so far partnered with various digital influencers so far including MC Altaf – The Rapper from Gully Gang, Ashish Bhatia – Dancer, Actor, Ex Roadies & Splitsvilla, Samyukta Hegde – Hoola Hop Dance Specialist, Sanket Mehta – Digital content creator, Parul Arora – National Gold Medalist Gymnast, Cornel & Rithika – Prof. Choreographers and performers, Funcho – Content creators and Arjun Kanungo & Carla – Singer and are planning to collaborate with a biker girl from Mumbai Vishakha Fulsunge and Harshvardhan Joshi, a young 25 year old IT engineer turned mountaineer from Vasai who is attempting to scale two of the world's tallest peaks - the summit of Mt. Everest & the 4th highest mountain on earth: Mt. Lhotse.

Syska launched the #InMyVeins campaign in December 2020 and plans to run it for next 4 to 6 months wherein they will continue to collaborate with 3 to 4 digital artists every month from different field.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)