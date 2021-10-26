Shah Rukh Khan-Cadbury campaign: How to create free ads to support your local stores

Cadbury and Shah Rukh Khan have been winning accolades for the 'NotJustACadburyAd' campaign, which shows the Bollywood actor promoting local shops and businesses that fall under four categories -- footwear, fashion, electronics and groceries. Businesses can create personalised ads starring Khan with a unique free service. To enable this, Cadbury has teamed up with Rephrase.ai, an AI-enabled video creation platform.

The campaign was created with the aim of supporting smaller stores that suffered during the lockdown.

To the untrained eye, it seems like Shah Rukh Himself has been talking. The ad is, in fact, a result of machine learning, which recreates the actor's face and voice.

Anyone who wishes to create an ad for their businesses can do so for free. To create the free ad with Shah Rukh Khan, follow these step by step procedures.

Go to https://notjustacadburyad.com/

Select your location

Select your category of business.

Select your local store

Fill in the details, and click on "Get your personalized video'

