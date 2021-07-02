Interactive Avenues announces partnership with Affle’s mediasmart platform

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has announced its partnership with Affle’s mediasmart platform to enable industry-first solutions for programmatic & Connected TV (CTV) advertising in India. This partnership will enable and empower Interactive Avenues to leverage mediasmart’s unique capabilities to deliver precise, targeted, engaging, and measurable CTV ads with its proprietary Household Sync technologies, thus making it one of the first agencies in India to offer measurable programmatic CTV advertising solutions to its clients.

Globally, programmatic CTV advertising grew by 70+% in Q3 of 2020, and as the number of CTV households increases, ad spends are also set to grow. In India specifically, CTV viewing increased by 31% in 2020 and holds vast potential as users cut the cord from linear TV in favour of CTV and OTT apps on the back of a decrease in data prices and availability of affordable smart TVs and dongles.

Mediasmart’s new technology enables brands to make CTV ads more engaging by syncing CTV ad campaigns with ads on other connected devices within the same household. This thus brings the twin strengths of engaging storytelling associated with TV & CTV advertising together with the targeting and engagement associated with digital programmatic advertising.

Several marquee clients of Interactive Avenues in the space of e-commerce, OTT, online wallet, beverages and others intend to leverage this unique technology to effectively connect with their target audience.

Commenting on this partnership, Amardeep Singh, CEO Interactive Avenues said, “CTV is a fast-evolving consumer trend and hence an attractive digital advertising opportunity for brands. As a leading digital agency, we are very excited to partner with Affle’s mediasmart platform to bring this first to our advertisers. We have been very impressed with mediasmart’s platform prowess to make CTV advertising more engaging through its unique Household Sync technologies and look forward to getting many of our partner brands onboarded to benefit from this unique and fast-growing market opportunity.”

Noelia Amoedo, mediasmart’s CEO added, “It is great to witness the rapid evolution of consumer preferences from traditional TV viewing to CTV viewing. Given India’s young demographic and the prevailing price points for streaming devices and data, we are confident that CTV should soon emerge as a dominant method for entertainment content consumption in India. We are delighted to have Interactive Avenues join us as an early and key partner in India and look forward to enabling faster adoption of this new and exciting media opportunity amongst top advertisers.”

