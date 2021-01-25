Zivame launches 'No Strings Attached’ campaign to introduce iconic saree shapewear

Speaking about the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala, Head Marketing, Zivame, said that this is Zivame’s second film in our exclusively created stand-up series for intimate wear

Zivame continues its differentiated approach to bring to life real issues that women face with intimate wear, with humour and quirk. Their latest campaign in collaboration with Prashasti Singh aims to create awareness of problems one faces with the regular petticoat and how their Iconic Saree Shapewear was built to provide a better alternative.

Zivame’s Saree Shapewear is a new-age string less petticoat that works as an underskirt and Shapewear. Unlike the messy, old-school petticoat, it is totally seamless, shapes and sculpts the tummy, thighs and the rear and gives the perfect mermaid silhouette under any saree.

Speaking about the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala, Head Marketing, Zivame, said, “This is Zivame’s second film in our exclusively created stand-up series for intimate wear. The fun and humorous route enables us to connect better with our audience and enables us to highlight serious issues in a manner which is more relatable and engaging.”

