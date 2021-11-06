Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was filled with some key moments from the world of advertising, marketing and media. Some of them went on to make headlines.

Diwali preparations give a makeover to Covid-hit home décor & furnishing category

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/diwali-preparations-give-a-makeover-to-covid-hit-home-decor-furnishing-category-116640.html

Manas Lahiri is now MD, Ravinder Siwach the ED & NCD of Havas Worldwide (Creative) India

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/manas-lahir-is-now-md-ravinder-siwach-the-ed-ncd-of-havas-worldwide-creative-india-116643.html

Before Facebook became Meta, Google was BackRub, Amazon was Cadabra...

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/before-facebook-became-meta-google-was-backrub-amazon-was-cadabra-116641.html

Kaju katli, poker game & family time: Here’s how brands’ Diwali party looks like

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/kaju-katli-poker-game-family-time-heres-how-brands-diwali-party-looks-like-116685.html

Sabyasachi 'Mangalsutra' ad pulled down following MP minister's threat

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabyasachi-mangalsutra-ad-pulled-down-following-mp-ministers-threat-116650.htm

Metaverse: A new terrain for brands to play digital marketing game?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/metaverse-a-new-terrain-for-brands-to-play-digital-marketing-game-116666.html

PRCAI appoints Deeptie Sethi as its first CEO

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/prcai-appoints-deeptie-sethi-as-its-first-ceo-116671.html

Cricket fans irked at 'poorly timed' Fanta ad cheering for Team India

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/cricket-fans-irked-at-poorly-timed-fanta-ad-cheering-for-team-india-116669.html

‘52% Twitter users to take virtual route for Diwali shopping’

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/52-twitter-users-to-take-virtual-route-for-diwali-shopping-116683.htm

George Manas takes over as CEO of OMD Worldwide

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/george-manas-takes-over-as-global-ceo-of-omd-116691.html

The unstoppable ascent of Brand Virat Kohli

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-unstoppable-ascent-of-brand-virat-kohli-116704.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)