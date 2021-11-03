Kaju katli, poker game & family time: Here’s how brands’ Diwali party looks like

It’s Diwali season again. A time for brands across categories to join the festive mood in the country with creative campaigns and special offers. And as the Covid scare subsides with a robust vaccination drive in the country, the season seems even more cheerful and warm. Here’s how various brands are celebrating the spirit of Diwali with some exciting and creative campaigns, which are also striking an emotional chord with the viewers.



DIZO ‘#ClichedDiwaliAds’

DIZO, the first brand under realme’s TechLife, in its latest Diwali campaign #ClichedDiwaliAds calls out the cliched Diwali campaigns with a unique creative spin. The digital film showcases relatable and nostalgic scenarios, which almost every Indian family experiences during the festival. The video captures the true essence of India’s festive mood with a light-hearted take on the most commonly used format of storytelling, and yet integrating their own product in a totally non-cliche way. The campaign is being executed by White Rivers Media.

Ferns N Petals ‘Deepawali Apni Si’

With the objective to spread a strong message of helping someone in solitary and in need, Ferns N Petals’ ‘Deepawali Apni Si’ is built on the importance of kindness and helping others in need and aims to encourage people to spread brightness and joy in the lives of old, isolated and lonely people. Through this ad film, the brand reiterates the message and reminds the society of those people who are alone, or away from family, or do not have a family and urges them to make this festival meaningful for them. The campaign is dedicated to people in solitary, bachelors, old-age parents, single parents, working-class people away from home, and most importantly the ones who do not feel the thrill of celebrating this festival and do it rather mechanically than emotionally.



MX TakaTak ‘TodPhodDiwali’

MX TakaTak is providing its large and diverse community with a massive opportunity to win exciting prizes - including the chance to win touchscreen tablets. The platform is asking one and all to join the party by uploading their unique video of celebrating Diwali in style. Be it a guide to Diwali outfits and looking your todphod best, a funny ghar ki saff safai - todphod house cleanup, courtesy your mother or a video on how to celebrate Diwali responsibly - With #TodPhodDiwali, all you need to do is upload the video with the #TodPhodDiwali and commemorate this festival of lights with millions across the country.

PokerBaazi.com ‘Kissa Kaaju Katli Ka’

With families separated by the pandemic for long, it’s time to come home, sit together, and catch up on what they missed, over a game of poker. But with a twist! With their new Diwali campaign video ‘Kissa Kaaju Katli Ka’, PokerBaazi gave a sweet twist to the game with family members applying poker skills to win sweets.



Ram Bandhu 'A Soulful Diwali - 'Khare Prakashparva'

Empire Spices and Foods Ltd. (ESFL), popular for its flagship brand Ram Bandhu, has released a Marathi short film titled ‘A soulful Diwali - Khare Prakashparva’. The heart-touching campaign was created with the aim of supporting and honoring selfless community workers like local kirana store owners, the milkman, the vegetable vendors, the sweepers, and other such silent warriors who worked tirelessly during the pandemic. The film captures the story of a kirana store owner played by award-winning Marathi actor Kishor Kadam at Gokuldham Society and his apprehensions through the journey of the poignant film.



Supertails ‘Diwali for Pets

Digital pet care startup, Supertails’ Diwali campaign shot from the point of view of a dog, whose parent is preoccupied with preparing for the festivities at home and is not able to give the pet attention. The film brings to light the perspective of a dog who’s grappling with the newness of festivities in her surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supertails (@supertails.official)

Vi ‘#LookUp’

This Diwali, Vi is inspiring users to #LookUp (from their screens) and celebrate Diwali - the festival of lights with families and loved ones. With its #LookUp campaign, Vi has launched a digital video highlighting the importance of virtual platforms, yet encouraging real conversations during special occasions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)