Following an extremely successful 2020 and 2021, Havas Group India has announced a restructuring of its senior leadership team at Havas Worldwide (Creative) India to drive business growth, consolidate client management, and further strengthen the ethos of making a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and consumers.

Effective immediately, Manas Lahiri, President North, has been elevated to the role of Managing Director and Ravinder Siwach, currently the National Creative Director, has been promoted to the role of Executive Director and National Creative Director of Havas Worldwide (Creative) India.

Manas Lahiri

Ravinder Siwach

Manas will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India. He will lead both the offices (Gurgaon and Mumbai) of Havas Worldwide India and work closely with the leadership team of the other Havas group companies to drive growth, digital innovations and help in the overall integration across businesses and functions. Ravinder will continue to report to Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India and continue to drive the creative excellence of the group.

Talking about this restructuring, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “We have witnessed an exponential growth in a short span of 2 years and have added a phenomenal set of new clients and talents across both our offices. It was time to recognise a strong leadership to drive the client consolidation and take charge of the day-to-day operations of Havas Creative.”

He further added,“Manas is a seasoned leader and has driven both organic and inorganic growth for the network, and Ravinder has done an incredible job in scaling up Havas India’s creative prowess under Bobby. Together they have been amazing partners, demonstrated solid team spirit, skill, commitment, and resilience. And along with a strong team they not only consolidated our existing set of esteemed clients but also added several marquee businesses to the roster. I am confident that they will scale up Havas Creative, India to greater heights.”

Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “Ravinder and Manas are a rare pair of leaders who are equally passionate about creating great work and growing the agency. The way they collaborate sets the right tone for the rest of the team. Their elevation is a recognition of all their contributions and the passion they bring to Havas’s mission of helping brands make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Both Manas and Ravinder have spent close to 3 years with Havas Worldwide and have played a pivotal role in consolidating Reckitt and its brands like – Harpic, Mortein, Durex, Vanish, Veet, and many others. They have also played a critical role in scaling up the new business growth of Havas creative and won multiple new brands like Dabur Honey, Dabur Tea, Suzuki, Fortis, William Grant, Amazon, and several others.

With over 19 years in advertising and marketing, Manas’s experience across sectors, including FMCG, IT, Telecom and Auto, has made a valuable difference to Havas Worldwide India. And Ravinder, with nearly two decades of experience in many leading agencies, has been a pillar of strength and led the office by example. Both have been determined and helped in the overhaul of Havas in the last few years and have been exemplary for the group.

