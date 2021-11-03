George Manas takes over as CEO of OMD Worldwide

He takes over from Florian Adamski who was also elevated as CEO of Omnicom Media Group, succeeding Darly Simm who has been named as the COO of Omnicom Group

George Manas, the erstwhile Chief Media Officer OMD U.S, has been promoted as Global CEO of OMD Worldwide. He takes over from Florian Adamski who was also elevated as CEO of Omnicom Media Group, succeeding Darly Simm who has been named as the COO of Omnicom Group.

Manas will now handle the global strategy, operations and capabilities of OMD and its worldwide clientele.

He has a rich 17-year-experience in media, performance marketing and CRM, and had previously served as President of Omnicom Media Group’s performance unit, Resolution Media.

