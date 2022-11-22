Mindshare, HUL take top honours at The Maddies 2022

The most awaited Maddies Awards are here! The eighth edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ 2022 was held on Tuesday, November 22, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. exchange4media Group is delighted to announce that Mindshare was honoured with ‘Agency of the Year’ while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) walked away with ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year.

Mindshare bagged 16 golds, Vserv won 4 golds, Interactive Avenues took home 10 golds, while Madison Media won 3 golds for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns. Apart from these, the other gold winners include Bobble AI with 2 golds, PHD Media with 4 golds, OMD with 3 golds, among others.

Other brands that won one or more golds included Applabs Media, Flipkart Ads, Hansa Equity Innocean, Schbang and InMobi. The presenting partner of the event was ABP Live and it was Co-Powered by Bobble AI, Vserv & Magnite. The Co-Gold partner of the event was POKKT - Anymind Group, a mobile video advertising platform. Programmatic adtech platform Xapads Media was the innovation partner of the event.

The Maddies provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate mobile marketing leaders with their versatile creative campaigns to drive growth. All the entries were judged on the criteria of innovation, concept, execution and results. The jury consisted of experienced independent experts from the industry. The final winners were shortlisted by the Grand Jury, which was headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Please click on the link below for the complete list of winners.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)