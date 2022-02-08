OMD India celebrates 15th anniversary

OMD, Omnicom Media Group’s full-service media agency, is marking its 15th year in India this February. Having commenced operations in Mumbai on 7 February 2007, the agency has come of age as an evolved media partner for its roster of clients - a striking mix of prestigious brands like Apple, Beiersdorf, Sony, Mercedes Benz, Renault, Wipro, Au Bank, to name a few.

This anniversary also marks another leader, Anisha Iyer, taking charge of the reins of the agency as its new CEO. With her in the driving seat, the agile and talented team at OMD India has enhanced efforts in its approach to growing up timeless and delivering exemplary work in a world of constant connectivity. Under Iyer's stewardship, OMD India is expected to embark on a new direction of transformational growth - one that does not rest on past laurels but rather is guided by the belief of being future-ready and purpose-led.

Speaking on the occasion that signifies fresh dawn of matured creativity for the agency, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India said, “Completing 15 years in the Indian market is a fabulous milestone for OMD. I have for long admired the team’s pioneering efforts and the faith vested in it by our valued stakeholders. Anniversaries are a great time to look back at accomplishments thus far and I am proud to be working alongside a team who are a reflection of some of the industry’s finest talent. At its core, we believe in a fair balance of being people and result-oriented, driven by our DNA of empathy and innovation. And I am confident that we will metamorphose into an agency with not just consistent business growth, laced with digital expertise, but also build on OMD's current momentum to champion a culture of pride. I congratulate all my peers on this milestone. Here’s to many more, together.”

“It is a remarkable moment for us as OMD India celebrates this milestone. The agency is a leader in benchmarking deep data-driven solutions and we are proud of the brand of integrated capabilities, adaptability and knowledge it has been bringing to the ecosystem over the past 15 years, thanks to an exceptional team and leadership. As we laud this moment, OMD India is gearing up to create the next wave of transformative experiences for both our clients and our people, and we are excited about building for the future,” said Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India.

