Prior to this, Raghavan was Director - YouTube Content Partnership. He has been with Google since 2014

Satya Raghavan, Director Youtube Content Partnership, has been promoted to Director of Marketing Partners, Google India. In his new role, Raghavan will be responsible for partnerships with creative and media agencies to drive digital transformation for the advertiser.

Before joining Google, Raghavan has served in senior positions as the Head of Consumer Marketing at MSN India, Vice President of Marketing at Star India, and Vice-President at Helion Ventures. He joined Google India in 2014 to lead YouTube.

Under Raghavan’s leadership, YouTube added many new product features, including YouTube Originals and Shorts. “The firm is constantly adding more product features, depending on how consumers are using some of the existing ones, so that the product becomes more robust,” Raghavan had said in an interview last year.

