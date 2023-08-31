Kapiva elevates Shantanu and Anuj Sharma as Co-Founders

Kapiva, a homegrown D2C Ayurveda brand, has announced the revamping of its founding team. As a part of this announcement, COO- Shantanu and CRO- Anuj Sharma will be elevated as Co-Founders with the aim to unlock the massive potential in the Ayurveda and wellness space. In their new roles, Shantanu’s key focus will be on building the brand as a strategic lever along with the curation of science-backed products and Anuj will closely work on Integrating Technology to seamlessly deliver holistic health outcomes.

“Shantanu comes with extensive experience in marketing and e-commerce with his stints at Uniqlo and P&G across India, south east Asia, and China. Shantanu will be closely working with Ameve to accelerate the brand’s growth by penetrating deeper into the Indian market. Shantanu will be joined by Anuj Sharma, an experienced growth leader, who has previously worked with brands like Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar. Anuj has been spearheading the brand’s journey as a CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) for the past 2.5 years. He will be working on improving the tech stack (developing cutting-edge solutions to deliver better health outcomes) to drive profitability and sales across geographies. Their collective expertise, coupled with Ameve's vision, is poised to elevate Kapiva's standing in the wellness industry,” read a press release.

On the onboarding, Ameve Sharma, Co-Founder of Kapiva, said, “Shantanu and Anuj have contributed enormously to Kapiva’s journey in the past 2 years. Their expertise and experience have shaped the brand’s growth trajectory quadrupling the brand’s sales in the last 2 years. I am glad to join forces with them to further push the needle in increasing awareness and adoption of the industry. We truly believe that this is just the beginning and there is massive untapped potential waiting to be unlocked.”

Shantanu, Co-Founder of Kapiva (Previously COO), said, “Kapiva is one of the fastest-growing startups in the country. I am ecstatic to be a part of its journey and to contribute to its success. I believe that Ayurveda has the potential to transform people’s lives just like Yoga has done for people across the world. All I can say is we are gearing up to rewrite the history of Ayurveda.”

Expressing his excitement, Anuj Sharma, Co-Founder of Kapiva (Previously CRO), said, “It is an exciting time for us to be a part of this industry that is shaping the future. I am beyond excited to join the visionaries Ameve and Shantanu in this journey. Together we can empower consumers globally with holistic and modern solutions and act as an ally to the government in putting India on the global map by making Ayurveda the next big export.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)