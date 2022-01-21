ET MediaLabs bags performance branding mandate for Kapiva

ET MediaLabs, a growth marketing and analytics company, has announced its latest collaboration with Kapiva, an ayurvedic D2C nutrition brand. ET MediaLabs will strengthen Kapiva’s performance branding services with an aim to build awareness, and amplify and retain the loyal customer base for the brand.

Kapiva recently roped in Malaika Arora as its Brand Ambassador and strategic investor. She will also be seen promoting Kapiva Skin Foods in brand campaign ads and digital films.

Raghav Kansal, Founder of ET MediaLabs, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Kapiva. The brand intends to provide its consumers with modern and accessible Ayurvedic nutrition and therefore is revolutionising the category. Our goal for Kapiva is to build strong brand awareness in the minds of consumers, and to serve larger business objectives like high NCAs at lower costs.”

Shantanu, Chief Operating Officer, Kapiva said, “We are glad to have achieved a steady rate of growth. However, to cross the chasm and to become a household name, we will first need to reach the right audience with the right messaging. We look forward to leveraging the power of performance branding and its impact in driving sustainable growth to our business. We hope to benefit from ET Medialabs’ knowledge in reaching the right audience using branding campaigns for Kapiva Skin Foods - Glow Mix.”

