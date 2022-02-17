ET Medialabs bags performance marketing mandate for Drip Capital

ET MediaLabs will help fintech company generate more leads by providing focused, functional performance marketing services to achieve sustainable growth for the brand

ET Medialabs, a Growth Marketing & Analytics Company, recently announced its latest collaboration with Drip capital, a California-and India-based fintech company focused on solving the working capital problem for SME exporters using technology. ET MediaLabs will help Drip Capital generate more leads through this association by providing focused, functional performance marketing services to achieve sustainable growth for the brand.

Drip Capital uses technology to rebuild core parts of the international trade finance infrastructure and make the underwriting and financing of international B2B transactions seamless for small businesses. Their mission is to level the playing field for small businesses located in emerging markets and to finance their international trade at the click of a button.

Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs, expressed his thoughts and said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Drip Capital in helping them ramp up their customer base through performance marketing campaigns with an aim to drive lead generation, especially SQL (Sales Qualified Leads). Both the companies will work together in order to scale the brand to newer heights. Our partnership with Drip Capital will help us further our mission of helping companies achieve their goal of sustainable growth.”

Pushkar Mukewar, Co-founder and CEO, Drip Capital, said, “The entire ecosystem is now turning towards growth marketing to generate more leads. We are thrilled to associate with ET Medialabs for our performance marketing requirements. The company works with high-end businesses and offers excellent performance marketing services to its clients. I believe this association would help us reach our TG efficiently.”

