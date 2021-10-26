Malaika Arora roped in as brand ambassador & investor for ayurvedic brand Kapiva

Kapiva, a homegrown D2C Ayurvedic nutrition brand has roped in Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador and strategic investor. She has partnered with the brand showcasing her trust towards Ayurveda and Kapiva’s product solutions across various lifestyle issues faced by millennials. This announcement comes at a time when the world is embracing the new normal and people are actively through Ayurveda and Kapiva is doubling down on its innovative offerings, right from Ayurvedic Skin foods, Hair foods, Digestion, and weight management solutions in interesting formats like ayurvedic juices, effervescents, gummies, and much more.

As the brand ambassador, Malaika will also be a wellness mentor at the Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda. Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda is a first-of-its-kind initiative by Kapiva, formed with a long-term vision to increase people’s consciousness about Ayurveda as a solution to their lifestyle problems. It consists of doctors, nutritionists, food technologists, innovators in the field of Ayurveda wellness experts and Ayurveda writers, etc.

Commenting on her association with Kapiva, Malaika Arora said: “I have been a firm believer in Ayurveda and have been using Kapiva products for a long time, thus collaborating with them came quite naturally. What really attracted me to Kapiva is that they have been able to bring research-backed Ayurvedic solutions in tasty and convenient formats. I am happy to be a part of this empowering journey where I can simplify Ayurveda for majority Indians and enable them to understand preventative healthcare solutions.”

Shrey Badhani, Co-Founder- Kapiva, said “We are ecstatic that a fitness and wellness enthusiast like Malaika Arora has placed her trust in our brand not just as the Brand’s ambassador but as an equity investor as well. We serve over two million consumers with research-backed modern format Ayurvedic solutions and with Malaika’s involvement we hope to soon take it to 10 million consumers. Malaika is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to be better in every way and adopting a holistic approach towards overall health. We strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand’s ideology and further our cause.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)