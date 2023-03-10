Mumbai Indians unveils playing kit for IPL 2023
The new jersey has been conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil
Mumbai Indians has unveiled its official playing kit for the upcoming (2023) season of the Indian Premier League.
Conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue and gold colours.
The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then available across multiple platforms.
The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.”
Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream. A dream so strong that drives a culture forward. Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.
This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous to the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on jersey like every dreamer who zig zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”
RCPL brings back Campa Cola
The 50-year-old iconic beverage brand has launched three new flavours: Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced the launch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, contemporized for a new-age India.
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. The launch of this brand is in line with the company’s strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers due to their unique tastes and flavours.
Speaking on the launch, RCPL spokesperson said, “By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business.”
With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer. Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs. RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is aligned with the company’s overall vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points. With this launch, RCPL further strengthens its versatile FMCG portfolio which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.
Star Sports dials up the 'shor' for TATA IPL 2023
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul star in the first campaign film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star,
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
TATA IPL 2023 is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganza amongst fans across India. For more than a decade, IPL has been an annual celebration that brings people together and this year, with the return of the home-away format, the league is all set to hit the fever pitch. Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has pulled out all stops to ensure India’s biggest sporting festival is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience with the launch of its campaign – ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ featuring super stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.
View this post on Instagram
#IPLonStar is returning and we just can’t keep calm! Get together with your friends and family, switch your TVs on and get your #ShorOn, because your shor is what gets the #GameOn! ?— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2023
Watch Tata IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network.#TATAIPL2023 #BetterTogether #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WhzRAs5KVZ
The first campaign film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, encapsulates how the passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching IPL fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament. The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival. ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!
Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “As the biggest sporting league returns to the TV screen, the theme of ‘community’ binding cricket fans who love to celebrate together comes alive during IPL. Our ‘Shor on, Game on!’ campaign is a tribute to fans who fuel the game and breathe life into it. IPL is unquestioningly a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together on TV with friends, family and the community at large. By bringing the biggest cricket stars together, combined with Star Sports’ high-quality broadcast, expert commentary, and a host of technological innovations, TV offers the best viewing experience for fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in the action and feel like they're right in the middle of the game.”
Star Sports will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament. TATA IPL 2023 will kick-start on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.
‘Be consistent but keep refreshing brand positioning’
At e4m India Brand Conclave, a panel of industry leaders shared their thoughts on 'Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 1:41 PM | 6 min read
On the occasion of e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders came together to talk on 'Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’.
The panel was moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel. The other members were Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India; Deba Ghoshal, VP & Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited; Neha Anand, Head, Global Brand and Marketing Communication, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, PolicyBazaar, Sneha Beriwal, Chief Marketing Officer VAHDAM India, and Supratik Sengupta, Head, Marketing – Consumer Health, Lupin.
Arvind started the discussion saying, "It's very important for marketeers to take control of the narrative as far as the long-term business growth aspirations are concerned. While one always delivers to the short-term part of the business requirements for the month and for the quarter but how to build a sustainable brand, how to build a brand that delivers on the business goals consistently, I think that's the task for marketeers. And, to do that, one has to be fairly consistent in terms of a brand positioning but also renewing the brand from time to time to make it relevant to today's conditions but it doesn't mean just advertising. The McDonald's example is also about consistent experience because that builds brand as much as all the other marketing efforts too.
So, I think consistency in terms of positioning and experiences is the bedrock for long-term business growth but also I would emphasize the fact that how can the brand keep reaching new consumers or light consumers because in the end most of the categories that we are talking about are under penetrated. In the India context, it's all about growing penetration, so reaching light buyers, new buyers is always a key imperative apart from converting the high intent consumers to today's sales and how can we be consistent on that but also important is building a business case for the various stakeholders."
Deba Ghoshal accelerated the discussion. "As far as Voltas is concerned, I think we have been warriors across many generations and what we did was just to refresh the business cycle in an interesting way so that we are relevant to our end user decade after decade. I think if a brand looks at persistence. It should look at where I should be 10 years from now, that's about persistence. If a brand needs to look at being consistent, it's about the present. You need to be consistent in your business offerings. It's more about longevity vis-a-vis being persistent and more about being relevant when it comes to being consistent. However, I would also emphasize on the fact that refresh yourself, keep in mind that consumers are changing, the touch points are changing and your stakeholders are changing. It's not only about the end user, it's also about your other stakeholders. It is your brand adding value to your share for your shareholders.
Without a consistent or a persistent business, you don't have a brand," he said.
Continuing the discussion was Neha Anand. "When I look at the two words - consistency and persistency, I think for me, this anonymity holds true for consistency to go with trust and Mahindra as an organisation has been around for nearly over 75 years now, so trust for us is absolutely critical and I would say that kind of goes really well with the word. How do you remain consistent in a way that your customers consumers have that trust in you? I think when I look at the word persistent, for me the word that stands out would be relevance. So, how do you put your brand out or your message out, which is absolutely here and now. One is slightly long term and the other is more from a short term and a combination of two is really the winning formula. When I look at consistency, it's not just in the quality of products that you put out there, it's also the value and DNA of the organisation and authenticity of the organisation that people experience through the years, especially if it's been a brand that has been there for long.”
Since VAHDAM was the youngest brand on the table, Sneha Beriwal gave a slightly different take on how young brands look at this consistent versus persistent debate. She expressed," I don't think it's a consistent versus persistent debate. You have to be consistent. As people we evolve, that's what brands need to do. Coming to the persistent point of view I think the way young brands like us located persistency is actually an expensive marketing route and when you're young you are actually first trying to find out what is my consistent message that brings people to me".
Sai Narayan further said, "We persist the factor that insurance is a very complex category. It requires a certain amount of persuasion because no one actually wakes up in the morning thinking about the insurance or as a matter of fact people don't think about our category that much. So, that's makes it extremely important for us to be very consistent in what we are propagating. For example, our core is you know talking about protection as as category like building that category which is term insurance and health insurance. From day one we have been really very focused and committed to build a long-term brand. Despite not having big pockets in the beginning, we always felt that building a brand is super critical for a category about which no one thinks. Therefore, we have to be consistent".
"The way I look at consistency and persistency is what brand does in terms of both backend and frontend in terms of the communication, look and feel, and in terms of creating the brand grammar. That primarily is the consistency you keep on having a particular insight-based truth, which you keep on helping to the consumer and you change that because as an individual also you don't change. So, the consistency comes from that," said Supratik.
He continued saying, "I remember one quote of Roberto, who's an iconic Coca-Cola CEO, he said that anything white on the red should be read as Coca-Cola. So that comes from consistency. Persistency is little bit different in my vocabulary in a sense that persistency is something when you need to be persistent when you face a challenge. As a marketeer, we face multiple challenges like you can be consistent, big brands are consistent but small or medium brands, they need challenge they meet sometimes face the challenge of a budget maybe a culture issue, media penetration issue and how do you navigate through those things, that is when the persistency comes."
LenDenClub ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
LenDenClub has announced that it has collaborated with all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign. The association aims to create awareness among new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and offers high returns compared to traditional asset classes.
As a part of this association, Hardik will collaborate with LenDenClub to portray the brand’s fundamental values, speaking directly with the customers with critical messages about the importance of investing in the right asset class.
Speaking on the association, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub said, “As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. We wanted to team up with someone who can resonate with LenDenClub as a brand. Having an all-rounder like Hardik on board will help us enhance our vision of 'maximum returns and mitigate risk' since he is not just an international sports icon, but also an inspiration to many who delivered on occasion when required.
His different choices have paid off handsomely throughout his life. Regarding investing, Hardik's choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.
Hardik's mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans."
Zuno General Insurance is Official Insurance Partner for RCB at Women's T20 League 2023
The Women's T20 League made its debut on March 4th
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:17 PM | 2 min read
Zuno General Insurance (Formerly Edelweiss General Insurance), has announced its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the Women's T20 League 2023. The Women's T20 League made its debut on March 4th.
Speaking on the announcement, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said,
"We are thrilled to partner with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. At Zuno GI, we love to support new thinking and new ideas – the WPL is a great new platform for women’s cricket in India and will definitely take it to new heights. Wishing the RCB team a successful Women’s T20 campaign.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with Zuno General Insurance on the inaugural WPL season and we look forward to exploring synergies between both our brands and looking at a long-term view on the association.”
The Royal Challengers Bangalore led by star India batter Smriti Mandhana is a highly competitive team that will be participating in the Women's T20 League 2023. The team has a strong roster of players and is known for its aggressive playing style. With several experienced players, including international players like Dane van Niekerk, Heather Knight, and Erin Burns, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a formidable team in the league.
The Women's T20 League 2023 promises to be an exciting event, with some of the best women cricketers from around the world coming together to compete.
Swiggy gets whipped over Holi 'eggs' ad, takes it down after boycott calls
Following right-wing outrage on Twitter, the food delivery platform has pulled down the Holi ad that requests revellers to not throw eggs at each other
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:31 PM | 1 min read
Food delivery platform Swiggy has pulled down its most recent ad for Holi following outrage from right-wing quarters on Twitter. The billboard ad for Swiggy Instamart put up in the Delhi NCR area urged revellers to not throw eggs at each other in the pretext of Holi.
The billboard ad shows two eggs with three "options" for their usage. There are green ticks next to "omelette" and "sunny side up" options and a red cross against "kisi ke sarr pe." The ad implies that eggs should be used as food and not as props for Holi.
. @Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi is highly unacceptable. We demand the immediate removal of Holi billboard & reel. They must issue a public apology for the insensitive behavior. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/eHd26yPSRk— Anju sharma (@SharmaAnjuJi) March 7, 2023
#HinduphobicSwiggy https://t.co/0iKazD47n0— bhavesh (@bhavesh2374) March 8, 2023
While it's frowned upon, in some parts of the country, it's common practice to smear eggs instead of colours during Holi.
Swiggy is now facing the wrath of right-wing Twitterati, who are accusing the platform of being "Hinduphobic" for policing how Hindu festivals should be celebrated.
The hashtags #BoycottSwiggy and #HinduphoicSwiggy have been trending. Some users have also uploaded screenshots of them uninstalling the app from their phones.
#HinduphobicSwiggy https://t.co/0iKazD47n0— bhavesh (@bhavesh2374) March 8, 2023
Joy Personal Care is Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor for WPL
The brand has roped in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning for their campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced its sponsorship with Delhi capitals as an associate sponsor for the inaugural season of the Women’s T20 cricket league. As a part of this association, the logo of Joy Personal care will be featured on the non-lead arm of the team’s official jersey. As a part of the partnership, Joy has brought Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning on board.
The Delhi Capitals team will be involved in a series of brand initiatives to engage and attract a strong fan base.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “We are proud to be associating with one of the top T20 women's cricket teams -Delhi Capitals. Joy Personal Care, a brand committed to empowering women, is delighted to extend support to inspiring women players. We believe in their passion and skill, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey as they break boundaries on the sports field. We are confident that our brand's aspiration to empower women will be further strengthened by this collaboration.”
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to be sponsoring women in sports to be an enabler in their journey while they break the glass ceiling. We believe that this partnership will inspire more women to join sports and challenge the societal boundaries that have been imposed on them. We aspire to create a lasting impact on the world and to drive forward the gender neutrality movements.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Joy Personal Care on board as our associate sponsor. Joy Personal Care has always focused on empowering the women of India and therefore it’s only fitting that we associate with the brand as we start our journey in women’s franchise cricket.”
