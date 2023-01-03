pDOOH to lead the way for outdoor advertising this year
Industry leaders say 2023 will be the year for the outdoor medium - along with the expansion of OOH media as a whole digital OOH is set to play a significant role in fuelling the sector’s growth
2022 saw OOH clawing back after the pandemic’s onslaught and 2023 will see the medium regain all its glory, say industry watchers.
Although many businesses are yet to reach pre-Covid revenue levels, the Pitch Madison report says OOH rebounded in 2021 with a 69% increase over 2020, albeit falling short of the pre-Covid 2019 figures. The report further says that Rs 2,178 crore was spent on OOH in 2021, significantly less than the Rs 3,495 crore spent in 2019 but visibly more than the Rs 1,292 crore spent in 2020.
Business in 2023
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, is sure of good times ahead in 2023. “The expansion of DOOH will alter the media landscape for the better. The measurement matrix, which the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is developing, will have a positive effect on the industry once syndicated data is implemented, which is anticipated to happen in 2023. Overall, there should be no turning back now since confidence in this oldest form of advertising has returned. OOH has experienced its worst because of Covid, but we have shown that we are capable of bouncing back better and stronger.”
As for Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, 2023 has come with a lot of hope for the OOH industry in India with better growth than in 2022. Hudda predicts double-digit growth for the sector this year.
Speaking of positive signs, Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH, says the atmosphere in the industry is upbeat as offices have reopened and people have begun to travel for both leisure and work. As a result, these factors will continue to skew brands to advertise in the out-of-home sector. "We are confident that OOH will remain a highly relevant medium for brands to target consumers."
A spokesperson from Lemma said, “2023 for the OOH industry is going to be one with exponential growth opportunities. 2022 saw that DOOH with programmatic capabilities has made inroads within digital agencies, as a mainstream digital medium bringing in more brands and more campaigns and invariably contributing to the growth of the industry. This year will be bigger and better in terms of higher acceptance from marketers for programmatic DOOH.”
Arijit Chakrabarti, Vice President – Strategy and Creative, Kinetic India, says 2022 has been the first full year for OOH post the pandemic. A quick glance at the trend line shows that there are a greater number of clients and brands present on OOH than even pre-Covid from this year’s festive season onwards, he said.
Growth factors
According to Hudda, the major factor for OOH’s growth has been spending by top categories, namely Real Estate, Auto, Mobile Handsets and Organised Retail. “The top three categories are doing very well, hence we expect they will spend more on OOH this year.”
Yagnik also shared that along with new launches, positive attitudes, and the expansion of OOH media as a whole, DOOH will play a significant role in fuelling growth in the upcoming year. “New infrastructure and smart cities are creating more opportunities for transit media, which is raising the inventories and fostering the expansion of OOH as an industry.”
The propensity to purchase has increased a lot, Hudda shared. “Despite a slowdown in the European markets, India has positive news. The country’s GDP forecast is approximately 7%. So, we can expect this year to be better than 2022 for the industry.”
Nanda shared that aviation reports show that leading airports are already breaking passenger growth records on a regular basis, indicating that people are out and about after the lockdown, taking a break from digital fatigue, work, and restrictions. “The marketing fraternity is aware of these trends and is already diverting their ad budgets towards avenues such as airports and other transit formats,” said Nanda.
As for Lemma, the official said: “Audience buying, data and measurement are the key factors that have fostered the growth of DOOH over the last few years and will continue to do so in the years to come. It is expected that these capabilities in 2023 will be much more refined and accurate, and most importantly, they will enable marketers to execute omnichannel marketing campaigns more effectively.”
Emerging of pDOOH
As per Nanda, in the cookie-less world, location targeting will take an upper hand due to reduced personalised identifiable data. Brands will have to look for newer options to target masses wherein context and location will come into play, he noted. “As OOH is all about targeting the right audience at the right locations, the increase of programmatic DOOH will improvise the ability to target contextually giving a substantial base to the communication.”
Nanda predicts that the next big trend of 2023 will be Programmatic Digital OOH. He shared, “There is an increase in the digital OOH inventory across the country, and to enter the next level of growth there is a need for standardisation with a systematic selling and buying approach for digital outdoor media with the help of pDOOH. It further simplifies the process of deploying the campaigns across different sizes and locations of screens effortlessly. Furthermore, with tech giants of the world like Google and Yahoo, entering into the DOOH space, we expect pDOOH to gain higher traction in 2023.”
According to Chakrabarti, digitization of OOH screens will continue to drive growth in 2023 and going by advertiser demands Programmatic DOOH capabilities would be a key differentiator. “We believe that Programmatic DOOH screens would merge into the entire digital ecosystem. It would be another (albeit) powerful screen in the mediascape to selectively target audience segments at scale.”
Multiple DOOH innovations have occurred in 2022, particularly in the 3D space. He also believes that as 3D anamorphic innovations become more common in 2023, the number of such innovations will increase.
The second half of 2022 saw the rise of anamorphic and hyper-realistic 3D ads which are yet another factor attracting more demand for the medium other than the current features of contextual, hyperlocal and real-time ads, the official from Lemma noted.
The road ahead
Another segment to drive growth in 2023 will be tech-led innovations such as AR, VR, MR and anamorphic. “Such things are catching the attention of various new-age, tech-oriented brands. We also expect an increase in investment in tools that facilitate measurement of OOH ad effectiveness.”
Nanda believes that 2023 will bring in stability for brands to plan campaigns in advance and have enough time for creative and technology innovations. “Moreover, with a massive increase in airport passenger traffic especially during the ongoing holiday season when people are in the mood to travel abroad and explore new places, it is a golden time for brands to tap the maximum number of audiences with a highly captive mindset and spending mood. Airports and Metro Rail with world-class media including DOOH, brands will leverage the potential of pDOOH to unlock greater possibilities. We see 2023 as the year of OOH industry.”
Data was the king in 2022 and we don’t expect that to change much in 2023, said Chakrabarti. “However, with new AI-based solutions becoming more commonplace – we expect a greater number of these solutions to drive the site selection and planning process into 2023. This data-centric approach has allowed categories such as FMCG which were traditionally OOH averse – to embrace OOH in 2022; and in 2023 we expect these interventions to percolate to multiple other categories as well.”
2023 will definitely surpass 2019 by a significant margin on account of the faith that has been exhibited by advertisers for the medium across 2022, pointed out Chakrabarti. “At the same time, we as OOH practitioners have taken cues from other mediums to drive a transparent data-centric approach across all aspects of OOH deployment. Today one can safely say that data is no longer showcased just for data’s sake but for insights, optimization and scaling deployment,” he concluded.
Kirloskar curates DOOH campaign for new ‘Limitless’ positioning at Mumbai Airport
The campaign has been launched in partnership with Times OOH
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
A 130-year-old industrial conglomerate, Kirloskar refreshes its positioning with a new age Digital OOH campaign at the Mumbai Airport in partnership with Times OOH. Since 1888, Kirloskar, a pioneer in engineering solutions has made a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people across the world.
The spirit of innovation and purpose was captured through a new positioning – “Limitless” last year which has now been taken to the masses with the help of airport branding. The refreshing and re-energizing new campaign looks to expound on the Limitless philosophy in a simple, relatable & engaging manner that celebrates the brand’s shared philosophy with that of the innate human desire to challenge the limits and live, think and dream limitlessly. The brand in association with their ad agency Lowe Lintas has worked on designing the right creatives that easily explains the brand philosophy and offerings. Hence, the creatives were coined using the greatest manifestation of people who truly believe there are no limits – children.
The OOH campaign’s creative aims to draw a likeness between the child-like belief and imagination that anything can be made possible, and Kirloskar’s spirit of innovation that helps create engineering solutions that make the impossible… possible. Kirloskar has numerous offerings associated with manufacturing interests ranging from Gensets, motors, pump sets, industrial chillers, iron castings, and much more. Therefore, to showcase multiple creatives talking about different offerings, Kirloskar opted for the Digital OOH medium available at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport.
The brand is strategically running multiple creatives on a variety of Digital screens across the departure and arrival of the airport. Digital OOH media is giving an extended reach to the brand with multiple creatives as the format ensures the continued interest and attention of the passengers at the Mumbai Airport. The campaign has been deployed for a duration of three months.
“Kirloskar Limitless is an overwhelming campaign. Kirloskar is one of the most renowned and successful brands in the country and working with them has been an enriching experience for us. The brand has chosen Mumbai Airport Media exclusively in the OOH marketing to seek the right exposure for their biggest marketing stunt in recent times. While the airport audience is the best suited for the brand, the premium quality Digital OOH media is also enhancing the exquisiteness of the creatives. We are looking for promising and longstanding outcomes for the brand”, says Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Times OOH. Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius
Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s ‘maate’ rolls out its first OOH campaign
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read
Laqshya Media Group, the AOR agency of ‘maate’, executed its debut out-of-home brand campaign. Co-owned by Priyanka Raina and cricketer Suresh Raina, maate is a natural, vegan, and sustainable premium baby wellness brand.
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India at key areal routes and main traffic junctions via static billboards and strategically placed high-frequency digital screens in the premium shopping malls at key touch points as per the brand’s target audience.
“The first OOH campaign of maate aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning as the front-runner in the premium baby care segment with a simple yet powerful message, ‘baby wellness by the luxury of nature’ featuring the promoter power couple Priyanka and Suresh Raina themselves. The creative emphasis on mother nature’s luxurious offerings for babies,” read a press release.
“Launching our first-ever OOH brand campaign was an absolute delight. It is designed to reach new modern parents looking for natural and effective solutions to their baby’s wellness needs. We want to be where parents are, i.e., on the go. So OOH felt like a really good place to start. It is a positive start to many more and bigger things to come.” said Priyanka Raina, Co-founder of maate.
Priyanka added, “Maate celebrates the bond between a mother and her children and how she nurtures them naturally with love and care. The objective is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the customers. It will help the brand reach a new audience and strengthen its market presence. We strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide.”
Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO, and ED of Laqshya Media Group, said, “We’re delighted to work with maate on their inaugural OOH campaign, which utilizes a very simple message to cut through the sea of noise that is baby advertising. This move marks a shift for the brand, which has relied heavily on word of mouth and digital marketing earlier. This campaign is a great fit for a brand that continues to be at the forefront of baby wellness. A top-of-the-funnel brand awareness campaign can yield bottom-of-the-funnel results with OOH. Besides creating those OOH advertisements that move, we also provide conversion analytics with our inhouse tool 'SHARP' (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner).”
Chennai Metro Rail floats tender for ads inside stations
The tender is for 9 stations in Corridor 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Chennai Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender for advertisement rights inside metro stations.
The metro stations in question are 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1.
This work is part of the Phase I Extension.
redRail gets naming & brand promotional rights of New Delhi Railway Station platforms 8, 9
The key offerings include brand name on the platform signage, colour scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 5:09 PM | 3 min read
redRail, the authorized IRCTC partner and rail ticketing app from redBus, is one of the few brands that have obtained platform naming rights, including other brand promotional rights, at platforms no. 8 and 9 of New Delhi Railway Station. The pilot program launched by the railways is the first of its kind, allowing brands to utilize the vast stretch within platforms of the New Delhi railway station to promote themselves in innovative ways, such as naming a platform after the brand and putting up extensive displays with promotional content, among others.
The unique engagement approach that offers a high-end experiential connection between brands and customers is poised to garner over 20 million eyeballs monthly, captive for a minimum of 30-45 minutes. This is achieved, through the sheer volume of footfalls at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, elevating brand connection, a few notches.
redRail has obtained the rights to various elements on platforms 8 and 9 at New Delhi Railway Station.
The key offerings include brand name on the signage of the platform, the color scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, branding on 3D gantry - exit/entry of foot over bridge/escalators on the platform and branding on pink cubicles for women seating on each platform and product display.
This initiative also comes against the backdrop of redRail successfully completing its first year of operations. To celebrate the anniversary with all rail travelers, the enterprise is rolling out special offers and a contest to make it memorable. The three main offers are free tickets, a coupon for 50% off up to Rs. 100, and a flat Rs. 50 off for all customers. These offers can be availed of by participating in an exciting "Spin the Wheel" contest, where users spin a wheel on the redRail app between November 3 and November 17.
People using the redBus app can avail of a 10% discount on train tickets, up to Rs. 75, by using the code RRFIRST.
Speaking on the new initiative from the Railways and redRail’s participation, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. VP & Head, Brand Marketing, at redBus, said, “New Delhi railway station caters to more than 400+ trains every day, with about 5 lakh passengers using the facility on a daily basis, allowing us to engage with an audience that matters. With extensive visibility for the brand at the station, we are sure of garnering 30 minutes of confirmed attention from travellers. We greatly appreciate this novel approach from the Ministry of Railways, which would allow brands to engage with their audiences in powerful ways and is a win-win for both. We are also celebrating the first anniversary of redRail and are delighted to announce exciting offers on tickets for our travellers.”
Athlete representation firm ENGN launches OOH campaign with top athletes
The campaign also features brand ambassador Esha Deol
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 15, 2022 3:48 PM | 2 min read
ENGN, a Mumbai-based athlete representation company, has launched an OOH campaign showcasing their line-up of top Indian female athletes and the brand ambassador Esha Deol.
The campaign will feature ENGN athletes Olympian swimmer Maana Patel, Anisha Aswal, Nithyashree Ananda, Lakshmi GM, Shivani Soam and Anoli Shah.
The Campaign ‘I am my own ENGN’ reflects the philosophy of empowerment and self-belief. ENGN’s hoardings are up in Andheri Link Road and will be seen all over Mumbai at prime OOH locations like Vile Parle & Breach Candy.
Megha Desai, Co-Founder, ENGN, says, “ENGN was founded with an aim to empower women athletes to hone their sport, provide them access to best training facilities, coaches, nutrition and anything else they may require. We have been working towards our mission for over a year now and we are super proud of the athletes we represent. ‘I am my own ENGN’ embodies the brand’s core belief – that of strength, confidence, drive and grit which not only do these girls display but also inspire other young girls with.”
Commenting on the campaign, Esha Deol, Brand Ambassador, ENGN, says, “I already knew about the athletes when I came on board on ENGN but meeting them and getting to know them was a completely different experience. I am just amazed by the sheer hard work, determination & belief that these girls have. These girls are our nation’s pride & it’s an honour to share the frame with them. Being a sports lover myself, I hope we not only encourage these girls but also actively cheer for them.”
The campaign aims to focus on strength, confidence, drive and grit reflecting the motto of the brand in supporting young talents and providing them with support to achieve significant milestones and bring accolades for the nation, the company said.
HP launches programmatic DOOH campaign for Spectre 360
The campaign has been jointly executed by Lemma and Yahoo
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 7, 2022 3:25 PM | 2 min read
HP India has launched its latest range of HP spectre 360 laptops with a multi-city programmatic digital out-of-home campaign enabled via Lemma, a SSP for digital out-of-home, and Yahoo, as the demand side platform.
The campaign jointly executed by Lemma and Yahoo for HP aimed to reach urban outdoor audiences during the festive season in locations that attract the desired target audience for the brand. The campaign was activated at malls and airports, identified as prime clusters mapped to the campaign's key target audience, arrived at utilizing Lemma’s advanced audience buying and predictive analytics tools
HP Spectre 360's large format video creative was activated across metro cities with a clear call to action to scan the QR code and identify the nearest store. Peak hour ad rendering on screens offering high dwell time via programmatic technology powered the latest campaign.
“We are delighted to have once again collaborated with Lemma to get the most out of our programmatic DOOH campaigns, achieving top funnel, flexible timing and targeted audiences for HPs objectives with the Spectre 360 product launch”, says John McNerny, Sr. Dir., Yahoo.
Commenting on the campaign, Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma, said, "Programmatic Digital out of home enables brands to capitalize on the audience's newfound appreciation for the outdoors. Leveraging advanced targeting tools and audience buying, marketers can reach the right target audiences at scale through large digital outdoor ads with minimal spillage."
He continues, "HP's campaign enabled by our integration with Yahoo's DSP is a perfect example of how brands can use pDOOH effectively to reach audiences during the festive season by being present at sites with heavy foot traffic without exiting the digital media ecosystem."
Bharat Media Group wins OOH mandate for Muthoot Finance’s 'Goldman' campaign in South
The agency also won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex for the Kochi market
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 7, 2022 11:36 AM | 3 min read
Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a 360-degree integrated marketing and communication agency, has won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Finance’s new marketing campaign for the Southern markets- Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Along with this, BMeG has also won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex for the Kochi market.
Muthoot Finance’s latest marketing campaign is about their new mascot ‘Goldman’ who drives the message of ‘Put your Gold to Work’ for their various credit needs. The campaign uses a comic approach and is played by some of the leading Indian comic faces like Johnny Antony, Brahmanand, Sadhu Kokila, and Redin Kingsley across four languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, respectively.
This character ‘Goldman’ in the campaign, is personified as the gold lying idle in the home. It highlights how gold loans can meet the financial needs of people across classes and various situations and the convenience of availing one over other credit options in the market. Through the campaign, the company aims to connect with a newer and younger target audience to showcase how their gold assets can be monetized to fulfil their dreams and needs. Divided into three phases, the campaign uses a diverse media mix, and OOH is one of the mediums used to amplify the message.
Whereas the Muthoot Forex campaign is primarily an OOH-driven campaign that focuses on accentuating the brand’s products and services. To get maximum eyeballs, the BMeG OOH team, along with Muthoot Team, chose the Kochi Metro rail to run the campaign. The entire metro train is wrapped in the brand’s creative depicting various offerings of Muthoot Forex.
Speaking about the partnership, KR Bijimon, Executive Director and COO of Muthoot Finance, said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to amplify the trust and faith instated in our name to a newer and larger set of younger audiences. OOH is a crucial medium that helps create mind space for the brand among the targeted TG. We are quite happy to have BMeG as our OOH partner in creating the desired visibility for the brand in all relevant OOH platforms in the designated markets.”
Talking about the association, Anand Charles, CEO of Bharat Media Group, said, “The Goldman OOH campaign is a very prestigious win for us. In recent times, Out of Home advertising has made a strong comeback and has been seen as one of the preferred modes of marketing communication. The association with Muthoot Group (Muthoot Finance and Forex) reiterates the industry trend. Our OOH team is quite elated to be part of the exciting campaign of Muthoot Finance. The team zeroed in on strategic locations and used multiple mediums such as hoardings, airports, bus shelters, transit, digital screens, railway stations etc., to take the campaign live.”
But winning the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex is the cherry on the cake as it’s also one of the most extensive campaigns for the brand in recent times.”
