BARC told to give raw-level data to broadcasters
BARC is expected to take up this MIB order in its next board meeting
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked TV ratings measurement body BARC to provide broadcasters with raw-level data, as per industry sources.
BARC is likely to discuss the process and pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting.
exchange4media reported early this month that few prominent news channels have been demanding the discontinuation of ratings ahead of the election year of 2024.
BARC suspended ratings for news channels in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters. Ratings had remained suspended for 18 months. It was only after government intervention that the ratings were resumed in March 2022.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh to launch today
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
NDTV is launching its regional channels with NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, which will be on air today.
NDTV MP-Chhattisgarh will not just focus on the politics of the state. the commitment to the people of MP, Chhattisgarh means the news will not just be told from Bhopal or Raipur. the focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice. The focus on hyper-local utility news, on issues that matter to the youth, on gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, NDTV’s legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch.
On the eve of the launch, Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief said, “The decision to go regional stems from the desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in these states, towns and villages. We’ll carry NDTV’s legacy of trust to MP-Chhattisgarh, and we’ll give the people of MP-Chhattisgarh news that matters to them.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s Executive Director added, “NDTV’s regional channels are committed to bringing news you can trust, and carrying forward NDTV’s legacy of 35 years to the people of MP and Chhattisgarh. A big congratulations to the entire team on the launch.”
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RSTV’s news anchor Abhilasha Pathak joins Amar Ujala
In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, News 24, P7 and Mahuaa News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
RSTV’s well known news anchor Abhilasha Pathak has joined Amar Ujala. This will be her second stint at Amar Ujala. She was associated with RSTV for close to four years.
Prior to joining RSTV, Pathak was associated with News24 as Sr. Anchor, where she served a stint of over four years.
Pathak is well versed in Hindi & English journalism. In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, P7 and Mahuaa News.
Her area of expertise ranges from anchoring, producing news shows, programing shows and digital media.
She is also a classical music enthusiast and recently her new music album was launched in Mumbai.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cricket, Bigg Boss or Quiz: Too many options for brands, but will KBC’s ad game suffer?
Some industry watchers believe that KBC 15 may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 18, 2023 9:07 AM | 6 min read
Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is back on Sony Entertainment Television with its 15th season, is attracting sponsors and advertisers in good numbers. While the iconic quiz show is known to pulls brands, old and new, it may not have an easy run this year, feel some industry experts. According to them, the show may have to face some competition from big cricket events and other popular IPs such as Bigg Boss scheduled during the festive season. In fact, some industry watchers believe that the property may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends.
Speaking to exchange4media, Vinay Hegde, Chief Buying Officer, Madison Media, shared, “Sony has signed up sponsors. However, with 90-100 episodes to sell, and Asia Cup & World Cup in between during the festive season, inventory may not see a 100% off-take.”
According to Hegde, there could be a decline in viewership due to big cricket events in the festive season. “Festive season should see KBC fare well with special episodes etc. That said, this year, cricket could see some shift of eyeballs and spending during the festive period. Bigg Boss would also start off during the same period.”
A media planner, who did not wish to be named, too believes that it is not going to be easy for Sony this year.
“Judging by the demand, they should be able to do (ad inventory sales) 10-15% higher than last year. There are 100 episodes and 18 minutes of advertising is available per episode. So not going to be easy. Also, this year they are coming up with a lot of integration ideas for brands which they are trying to monetise,” he said.
Talking about hiking ad rates, Hegde said that it will be a challenge for Sony as it would be balancing rates and inventory to maximise revenues. “And try to add to it through creative integration options,” he said.
For example, Hyundai Motor India is offering its newly launched SUV Exter as a prize for the contestant who ends up winning Rs 1 crore and Verna for the contestant who wins Rs 7 crore. Also, like last edition, the contestants who cross the second stage of the show (Rs 3.2 lakhs) will get an annual supply of Gowardhan Ghee (Parag Milk Foods).
Also, Xiaomi, which is one of the sponsors, has joined hands with the show to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through the 5G technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “KBC has been an integral part of Indian households for years. Like the show, Xiaomi India has been touching millions of hearts in its 9 years of journey in India. Both are rooted in authenticity and dedicated to connecting with the masses. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through our 5G technology."
While some industry players anticipate a shift in ad monies and viewership, others feel the show is too big to get affected. According to them, KBC has brands that have been consistently associated with it and then there are some new ones that have come onboard with high expectations in terms of revenue and viewership in the festive season. In their opinion, it is the show host superstar Amitabh Bachchan who brings in the trust factor for brands.
Said Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, Essencemediacom India, "KBC is a big show as it brings Amitabh Bachchan and has consistent sponsors like Asian Paints, Cadburys and Ultra Tech. Association with this show makes the brands a household name. It is an opportunity for them to connect with audiences. Due to Mr Bachchan, the cost of the show is high and brands leverage from that and trust factor is in multi-fold ways. The show will be a good break for the audiences as so much cricket has happened this year.”
“Opportunities have doubled now as there is both TV and digital. There is a separate audience for both and with OTT getting bigger, the reach is wider. Viewership will be more,” Shah added.
When asked about the face-off with cricket series and the possible shift of eyeballs and ad monies, Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said, “Season after season, KBC has enjoyed diverse participation from brands across categories, not only existing partners but also by building new associations. Our primary objective is to provide a win-win for all the stakeholders of this show –advertisers, sponsors and viewers by curating an amalgamation of compelling content, targeted advertising solutions, and seamless brand integrations.”
“The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-Presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Co-Powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Mondelez India, and Parag Milk Foods. With Banking Partner – State Bank of India and Special Partner – Vicco Laboratories, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers, and Cera Sanitaryware. The reality quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India, he added.
KBC 15 has got onboard Hyundai Motor India Ltd as a co-presenter. It will be co-powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Cadburys Dairy Milk and Gowardhan Ghee. The State Bank of India is the banking partner for the show while Vicco Laboratories is the special sponsor. Among the associate sponsors of the show are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers and Cera Sanitaryware. The quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India. Among new sponsors, there is Vicco, Bikaji and Cera.
KBC Season 15 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television channel on August 14 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
Launching the show, Sony in a statement said, “The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosts this reality show with elan and gravitas. With the promise of a #NewBeginning, Kaun Banega Crorepati will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the game play tougher and far more engaging.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Studio 17 joins hands with DistroTV
This collaboration will introduce Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes channel to DistroTV's content line-up
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 10:52 AM | 2 min read
DistroScale Inc., the parent company of DistroTV, a leading global independent free ad-supported streaming television service, has announced a partnership with Studio 17. This collaboration will introduce the popular 'Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes' channel to DistroTV's expansive content lineup, making it available to audiences globally.
The channel supports English, Spanish and Hindi at launch, and will be supporting dozens of additional languages in the future.
Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children.
"Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel's animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. "We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, "Our expansion into regions like India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa is driven by our commitment to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content. Partnering with Studio 17 and bringing 'Kids TV' to DistroTV aligns perfectly with our vision. It's an exciting time for us, and we're confident that our audience, especially the young viewers, will greatly benefit from this collaboration."
"Partnering with DistroTV allows us to expand our reach and make our content accessible to a wider audience," said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder at Studio 17. "We believe in creating content that not only entertains but also educates, and we're excited to see our vision align with DistroTV."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will 2024 polls lend TV news the much-needed leap?
Industry observers say elections is an opportunity for TV to get an edge over digital with in-depth analysis and extensive coverage
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 17, 2023 9:01 AM | 5 min read
The elections of 2024 are about to begin later this year and the viewership numbers on television are just going to make the game better.
During the 2014 elections, some news channels saw a viewership growth of up to 206 per cent on the counting day. In the 2019 polls, the total news viewership in South India increased by 416 per cent to 721 million impressions during the counting week, compared to the previous eight weeks, according to BARC data.
The data further stated that out of a total of 258.5 million TV-viewing individuals from the five states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, 65 per cent (167.3 million) audience watched one or the other news channel on May 23 (the counting day). This is an increase of 67 per cent compared to a regular day.
Irrespective of whether a news channel is small, medium or big, the election season offers the opportunity to draw viewers.
Apart from a bump in viewership, polls have also proved to be a catalyst in the growth of AdEx for the TV news sector.
The news genre viewership which had fallen to almost 4 per cent after the spike during Covid is now bouncing back. As per the BARC numbers, the TV news share of total viewership is now above 7 per cent. It is likely to touch double digits as the election season approaches. With the increasing viewer interest all news channels are lining up solid programming as the expect to get better rates from advertisers.
Rising ad packages
According to Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO-Hindi News Cluster (TV & Digital), Network18 Group, “For our national Hindi channel, we have increased our ad rates by almost 30 per cent in the last one year as a result of increased viewership for the channel. Similarly, for our Hindi regional channels, this hike has been in the range of 10 to 30 per cent. In the coming months, as we move closer to elections, we are hoping to keep strengthening our position and ad rates. The advertiser interest in the news genre is also increasing with several traditional categories making a comeback.”
Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media, shares, “The channel has a number of coverage plans to ensure whichever advertiser comes on board gets a huge mileage.”
Zee has seen ad packages go up by 15 to 20 per cent during the election season.
Similarly, NDTV Executive Director Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan says there is a significant jump in viewership during election, especially the counting days.
As for Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli, during the elections, advertisers find investing in TV ad slots a lucrative option. Advertising slot packages thereby go up by almost 40 per cent, he said.
Sharing brands’ perspective, Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head - Marketing at Parle, says during elections ad package rates go up by three-four times and for some categories, advertising during elections is extremely crucial for getting eyeballs.
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst, Elara Capital, believes news consumption goes up by 15 to 20 per cent on average, in terms of viewer time spent. Overall, news channel advertising revenue moves up by five to eight per cent primarily due to the election delta and these numbers are even better for leading national news channels, he added. Regional channels too witness numbers going up by over 10-15 per cent, Taurani shared.
For Zee, the rallies and campaigns also pull a lot of viewership, making it to a jump of about 20 per cent and at times even more than that. In 2022, when Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand had their assembly elections, the channel saw a jump of 86 percent during January to March.
“Linear TV news if you see contributes 10-11 per cent of total ad spends on TV,” Taurani added.
TV v/s digital: Who gets more votes?
Between digital and TV there is a balance, Jain noted. The upside of digital is one can watch it anywhere and anytime but when it comes to news people like to consume serious news on linear for its higher credibility and authenticity. In case they miss important coverage, then YouTube or digital helps but first TV takes priority. Even the brands prefer linear because of the visibility they get.
She shared, “Even in our election advertising packages we have bundled combinations of both. Definitely, there is a premium on the price, because not only are we offering a platform but a valuable partnership too.”
Parle’s Buddha too believes digital may be able to provide time-to-time updates but in-depth voting analysis and extensive coverage are done impeccably by television news channels and hence, advertising on TV will always be more rewarding during elections.
For news, TV is still a winner. Especially for regions like Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh where news is the most important discussion among groups, says Jain.
As for NDTV’s Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, people who watch news on digital channels will remain on digital, and the ones on TV will consume news on TV. “There is going to be no shift of platform as such but a healthy balance is going to sustain overall.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Applause Entertainment completes six years
In the pipeline are untold tales of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, complexities of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and a gripping documentary on Indira’s Emergency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 3:57 PM | 1 min read
Applause Entertainment, a content studio backed by the Aditya Birla Group, has completed six years.
“With an impressive repertoire of nearly 44 shows and 2 films including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Tanaav, City of Dreams, Kafas and the success of their first Tamil film Por Thozhil, Applause has stayed true to its core vision of redefining storytelling,” read a press statement from the company on the occasion.
“Stepping into the future, Applause Entertainment is all set to raise the bar even higher. From the untold tales of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, to the riveting account of Abdul Karim Telgi's Scam, from the complexities of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination to a gripping documentary on Indira’s Emergency, the studio is poised to unravel history's most enigmatic personalities.” It stated.
“Audiences can also anticipate the return of beloved flagship shows, along with new films and documentaries that are committed to pushing boundaries and crafting narratives that inspire and entertain. The journey that started 6 years ago is just the prologue to an even more captivating and promising chapter of storytelling excellence. The journey continues, and the applause resonates louder than ever,” read the release.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SEBI bars Zee promoters from holding directorial positions in ZEE-Sony merged entity
The modified order said that Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director roles in group companies till the investigation by SEBI is concluded
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:15 AM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said that Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT last week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube