Mathrubhumi Group beckons advertisers as Kerala opens up for Onam

With the latest relaxation in Covid restrictions in the state and extension of shop timings, the group has urged advertisers take full advantage of the opportunity

With Kerala’s biggest festival Onam kicking in, the state is gearing up to welcome the festival with sheer enthusiasm and high spirits, with due consideration to the ongoing corona pandemic and safety norms in place. The government of Kerala has eased lockdown Covid restrictions for all shops for six days in a week, and also has extended stores working hours to open from 7 am - 9 pm with no weekend lockdowns for Onam.

Media group Mathrubhumi's latest Onam campaign urges brands to take full advantage of these lockdown norms and reach out to shoppers who are thrilled about weekend shopping sprees to celebrate the festival with full swing. Through a diversified integrated platform offered by Mathrubhumi group brands and advertisers can reach out to its TG's.

Speaking about the same, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said " The recent government decision allowing shops to operate from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday will be a catalyst in bringing positive sentiment from consumers and from businesses, shift and will surely accelerate economic activity, our Onam outlook is positive".

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)