Govt is more equipped to tackle second wave of Covid: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi

In view of a huge surge of Covid-19 cases in many states, Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP, Rajya Sabha and National Spokesperson, BJP, has said that as compared to the first wave, the government now is more equipped to handle the second wave of the pandemic. Advising people not to lose guard, he said it is a must to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

“The government is well equipped, aware and keeping a strict vigil over the situation. It is working to stop the spread of the infection.”

“Due to the long period of Covid-19, there is fatigue factor in people and they are becoming careless. Strict protocol needs to be followed along with Covid-appropriate behaviour as was being done six months back,” cautioned Trivedi as he added that people must continue wearing mask, sanitizing hands and keeping social distance. Any infected person can be a source of danger to people around them, he said.

Trivedi was speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, during the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

The BJP leader said that at the start of the lockdown last year, there were many apprehensions and questions as we did not have any manufacturing facility for PPE kits and the country had only one testing lab. He said that as compared to the rest of the world, India had a very weak and fragile health infrastructure in most parts of the country, but the scenario has changed. “Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India today has one of the best healthcare systems which has also earned praise from WHO,” said the BJP leader.

He said that India has been one of the foremost nations to develop not one but two vaccines. “So far, 5 core people have been vaccinated in India and the country has even supplied vaccine to 72 countries,” said Trivedi.

While speaking on the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Trivedi said it is a political constitution and an administrative issue.

“If DGP Parambir Singh has made an allegation on the Home Minister, there can be only two options. If they think the DGP is correct, they must ask the minister to resign. If they say there is no reason for the minister to resign, then they should take action against the DGP. But they are doing nothing. This means either they cannot leave NCP or there is a fear of consequences if Parambir Singh opens his mouth. The happenings in Maharashtra are unique constitutional, political and technical issues. This is reflective of the lowest level of the government.”

Trivedi said that earlier when Congress-NCP alliance was in power in Maharashtra and there were allegations of corruption against Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam, he had to resign. “The question is why NCP is taking a different stand on Anil Deshmukh now as compared to its stand on Ajit Pawar earlier?” he asked.

