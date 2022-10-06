Karm Yuddh on Hotstar is the most watched show across OTT platforms: Ormax Media

The show has been directed by Ravi Adhikari and produced by Kailashnath Adhikari

Karm Yuddh, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has emerged as the most watched show across platforms for the week ending 2nd October, 2022, according to an Ormax Media report.

Karm Yuddh has been directed by Ravi Adhikari, and produced by Kailashnath Adhikari under the banner of Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise.

It is a story about power battles within a rich Bengali family - The Roys. How blood turns against blood in the quest for power and how emotions have no place in a relationship.

The show was also trending in the top 10 trends on social media with words of praise coming in from the media, netizens, and films and media personalities.

Currently, the IMDb rating for the show is 8.6/10.

Karm Yuddh was released on Disney+Hotstar on 30th September, 2022.

