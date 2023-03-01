Governance Now holds roundtable on current advertising trends
Industry leaders Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Avinash Pandey come together for the discussion moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari
It is time for the digital media to convert impressions into GRPs (Gross Rating Points) to get measurement numbers. An advertiser is entitled to know the content where their ad is placed.
Discussions along these lines were held during the Governance Now Roundtable on Current Trends in Advertising with advertising industry titans - Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. The session was moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari.
Asked if digital media should go for geo-targeted advertising, Sinha said that unlike TV, Print and outdoor mediums, digital is opaque and based on search, discovery and performance-based marketing.
Pandey further said that the problem was in the entire eco system. In digital, you are not choosing a medium and only choosing a targeted age group or geography.
“This is dangerous for businesses and democracy,” Sinha concurred.
According to Sakhuja, that building blocks of media learnt through media planning should be extended to digital. “In digital we are only talking of impressions, which is another form of GRPs. They are not converting that into GRPs, which is a two-minute job. Reach is given only in terms of percentage and not numbers which will help reach out to both digital and video audience.”
“The big problem on digital video is that you have a much longer tail than TV, so to build reach on high frequency is very difficult on digital. As an advertiser, I should be completely entitled to know in which content is my ad placed,” he asserted.
While discussing how a majority of digital AdEx was happening in Google and Meta, and if this would continue, Sinha said in future the market will open up. “As MSMEs grow, growth will happen and automatically monopoly will break.”
Sakhuja felt that currently digital emphasis has been on performance at the cost of branding. “With focus on branding, digital will continue to grow,” he said. He also called for integrated marketing between TV and digital.
“Out of total video, we projected about Rs 30,000 crore for TV advertising and Rs 10,000 crore for video advertising. Today 25 per cent of total video is on digital. Going further, an integrated set-up will be a roll for both and very interesting to watch.” Sakhuja also spoke about having industry-led cross media studies to study the entire digital eco-system, and an industry body-driven audience measurement to make it more democratic.
Asked if viewers still prefer to watch news on TV screens, Pandey said digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook are enablers of news, getting more people to come on TV to watch news. “More and more TV sets are being sold in the country. The signal delivery medium of news consumption is changing, and people are watching live news.”
Pandey said media owners should invent engaging content in a way that recognizes search media as enablers for people to come to TV. “More and more people are watching TV and news on TV, which is not reflecting in data,” he observed. As a case in point Pandey said there was no state government or political party that was not investing heavily in television. “They are in touch with their voters on a daily basis and know their consumption habits.”
At this point Sakhuja added that credibility and role of news anchors holds the attention of news audience, and said it was time newspapers made heroes out of their editors.
On the issue of major layoffs in e-commerce companies and how the sector contributes to advertising, Sinha said that global headwinds impact can last slightly longer and slow down the inflow of funds.
Sakhuja, however, differed and said they expected funds to keep coming.
According to Pandey, many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet-based business (alluding to e-commerce companies) either no longer exist or have been forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every 2 to 3 years. Thankfully, with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.”
He further said that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound, they should collect money in advance.
India is in a bright spot despite the global scenario, the experts said, noting that if discretionary spends by consumers rise, barring a few product lines, double-digit growth can be expected in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category, both in terms of volume and value, across categories, especially food.
Pandey said this year they expect growth in FMCGs, telecom, media companies, advertising, and subdued growth so far in automobile, two-wheeler and small cars, all of which will need advertising. More foreign investment in real manufacturing sector will lead to growth in advertising, he said.
Sinha also noted that connected TV will grow and potentially deliver content to a large number of people as brands consider television and print to be trusted mediums that add immense value to advertising.
Aaj Tak elevates Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital)
Before starting his innings at Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has elevated Sr Journalist Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital).
Prior to this he was holding the charge of Cluster Head (App & Site) in 'Tak' Digital Apps of 'Aaj Tak.
Prior to joining Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media. He joined Zee Media from Dainik Bhaskar Group in August, 2020. At Dainik Bhaskar he was credited with taking the group's Hindi news portal 'Dainik Bhaskar' (dainikbhaskar.com) to the top position. He has also served as editor of the group's Gujarati website 'Divyabhaskar' (divyabhaskar.com) from 2012 to 2015 and Marathi news website 'Divyamarathi' (divyamarathi.com).
Under the leadership of Khare, Zee Media's regional news portal Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won the Gold title of Best Micro Site in Exchange4Media's most prestigious enba award.
Employment is the biggest solution to drug problem in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister of Punjab was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
“We want to push the youth of Punjab in the right direction and are implementing proper measures to increase employment in the state”, said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic of “Naya Bharat – Reinventing Punjab Beyond Guns and Drugs”, he said, “When the people of Punjab will be working, they won’t have time to indulge in ill habits such as drugs as they will be focused towards work and spending time with their families.”
In the session, Bhagwant Mann discussed the efforts made by the Punjab government to fight the drug problem in the state. “We have announced recruitment of 2100-2200 Constables and around 500 Sub-Inspector positions every year for citizens of Punjab,” he said. The recruitment test will comprise of a written, physical and medical test, including a Dopamine test to prevent usage of drugs by the youth. Furthermore, the Punjab government “has requested MHA for anti-drone testing” in their mission to fight against drugs.
He also emphasized on the growth of the state in the past few months such as establishing better infrastructure and promoting industrialization. Punjab will be the pioneer in colour coding of stamp papers for sanction of all NOCs. “The possession of the green stamp paper means you have all NOCs and are legal to set up a factory in the region.” Furthermore, the Punjab government is also providing free electricity to around 87% of its population.
The mindset needs to change in the governance of sports: Ashwani Nachappa
The women athletes and sportspersons of India were speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:34 PM | 3 min read
Sports in our country is considered as a good hobby or habit for girls until you win a medal, and then suddenly you become ‘Bharat ki Beti’,” said Jwala Gutta, Badminton Player, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner. Speaking at ABP’S second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ summit on ‘Fight like a Woman – Guts, Grit and Glory’, she said “the people who are supposed to take care of the welfare also have the same attitude”, highlighting the inequality and the controlled environment women have to compete in to prove themselves.
Indian Wrestler, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Vineesh Phogat opened up about her own struggles of sexual misconduct that goes unnoticed in the field of sports. “Every day was an internal battle to not let powerful people break you with their antics and torture,” she said. After playing at a senior position for several years, she added “I felt in a secure position to be able to speak about the issues so girls at the start of their career don’t face what I had to go through.” She believed that “A clean-up of society is essential for women to flourish in sports and speak about sexual misconduct.” Jwala Gutta, who also had spoken about her struggles in the #MeToo movement, said, “I was threatened where ultimately I had to knock the doors of the High Court.”
The panel was further enlightened by the presence of Ashwini Nachappa, former international athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who spoke about the evolution in sports over the past few decades. “I think the process of a complete overhaul of the sports federation has begun as we see a lot more women across the sports board,” she said. In 2010, she started a ‘Clean Sports India Movement’ with other 8-9 athletes to speak about the issues in the federation. The Indian field hockey player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and the Pro Squash player and Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Joshna Chinappa also highlighted the positive change they witnessed. “We have come a long way from when we started out,” they said.
Further commenting on the changes required in the sports administration in India, Ashwini Nachappa said, “Its important that more professionals come into the management of sports, under an umbrella that is autonomous, which actually manages and holds federations accountable.” Adding to this, Vinesh Phogat said, “If a sportsperson or professional leads the federation, it can create a positive impact on the industry as they understand the needs of an athlete and can even support them emotionally.” A need for better coaches and support staff in the industry was also highlighted by the panel. “We need a good programme for coaches to overcome the lack of the same, only then we will be able make good athletes.
Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
NTO 3.0: Kerala HC gives AIDCF one week to file rejoinder
As per reports, the court has said the next hearing in the case will be on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:07 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has asked the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week, as per media reports.
The court has said the next hearing will be held on March 3.
AIDCF, as per reports, asked the court for two weeks' time to file the rejoinder but it was contested by the IBDF counsel.
Both parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday after the cable operators agreed to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
As per our earlier report, AIDCF and the cable operators have agreed that the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
NDTV Group records profit of Rs 12.9 crore in Q3
There has been a decline in the profit because of reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:40 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has clocked a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 on standalone basis against Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year. For NDTV Group, the profit is Rs 12.9 crore, lower in comparison to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 27.6 crore. The decline is primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company’s financial statement read.
The group in its press release said that it's declaring its second most profitable year to date (YTD) results in over a decade. For Q3 as well, the NDTV Group remains profitable.
The group’s digital arm, NDTV Convergence, has delivered its best-ever revenue for Q3 with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. YTD revenues are up by 22% over last year.
This is the 13th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, company said in the press release.
India’s opening match against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have broken record, official broadcaster Star Sports has shared.
The match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12 registered a cumulative reach of 28 million*. This match, kickstarting India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup, clocked a total of 1.39 billion minutes* with 7.3 million AMAs*, making it the second most-watched women’s T20, second only to the India-Australia Finale played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It also showed a staggering 91% increase in AMA’s compared to India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 against Australia.
The 1st Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia also turned in impressive viewing figures, breaking into the top three for Most watched bilateral test matches in the last five years (since 2018). The 1st Test between India and Australia registered 5.5 million AMAs* which placed it just behind two tests of the India v England 4-match series in 2021, one of which was a Day-night match.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Cricket viewership on TV continues to deliver impressive figures. The recent results are a strong testament to Star Sports’ brand of storytelling expressed through its compelling marketing campaigns and riveting programming which has fuelled the stature of the events. Building the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an unmissable contest between the top test teams in the world with the added context of a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, fuelled appeal for the series. The Women’s World T20 is the culmination of a year-long campaign to promote Women’s Cricket and drive support for Team India. We are overjoyed that our continued focus on the women’s game, which included high decibel campaigns and increased supply of content, is delivering strong results, and fuelling growth of the game. These results also strengthen our belief that Star Sports continues to be the most loved brand and platform for fans to engage with marquee cricket properties.”
*: BARC data for 2+ U+R- Star Network (without DD Sports)
**: BARC data for M15+ AB U
