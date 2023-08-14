Why are FMCG majors bullish on their e-commerce channels?
Leading legacy firms Nestle, ITC, Marico and HUL have launched their own D2C channels. Some like Amul and Dabur are next in the line
At a time when an increasing number of D2C players are setting up brick-and-mortar businesses to widen their distribution mix, legacy FMCG players like Procter & Gamble (pgshop.com), Hindustan Unilever Limited (theUshop.com) and ITC (ITCstore.in) have either launched their Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales channels in the recent past or are in the beta-phase to launch one. To fortify their D2C presence, they have started their own digital-first brands and are also on an acquisition spree.
The move has already started giving them a dividend. Nestle’s online shop, for instance, contributed to 6.5% of the quarterly sales in June quarter. The company had launched their e-shop (mynestle.in) in October 2022. Marico expects 15% of its overall revenue over the next couple of years to come from its online business—from 9% at present. To achieve the target, the company has acquired ayurvedic personal care brand Just Herbs and healthy snack brand True Elements. Joining the bandwagon, Dabur has also soft launched its D2C channel-DaburShop.com- with a limited assortment of products in December 2022. The company is eyeing Rs 100 crore revenue from the sale of digital-first brands by the end of FY23.
“Dabur shop will become a one-stop shop of the entire Dabur range, including our ayurvedic medicines portfolio that’s not easily available on the e-commerce marketplace,” CEO Mohit Malhotra says.
Amul, which reported a turnover of Rs 72,000 Cr in 2022-23, which is much higher compared to HUL and Nestle India, is next in the line. The dairy major, which already has a massive network of distributors and retailers across India, is set to launch its e-shop soon to boost its sales from 5 percent at present to 10 percent in next one year, Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, told e4m.
“We are already within a radius of 200 kms of every single city in India. Now all this is being made e-commerce compliant. If you order something in the morning, you will get it by evening. The entire range of products would be easily available through this format,” said Mehta, who is eyeing to propel Amul into the league of “very large e-commerce players”.
At a time when legacy firms are adopting the D2C model, the leading D2C players are entering into brick-and-mortar businesses for growth as marketers increasingly believe that omni-channel is the way forward, especially when the consumption environment in India is under pressure, given high inflation.
Booming e-commerce
Through their own platforms, the FMCG companies seek to grab a large piece of the burgeoning ecommerce market in the country. As much as 15-25 percent of their total sales comes through various ecommerce platforms as of now.
The sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report. The government’s own estimate pegs it at US$ 350 billion by 2030.
According to ONDC website, India has the third largest online shoppers base globally, with 14 crore e-retail shoppers in 2020, only behind China and the US.
E-commerce is the second-largest contributor to India’s advertising expenditure pouring Rs 7,000 crore in a year with over 14 percent contribution in the overall advertising spend.
Profits and more
The move reflects companies’ commitment to resilience in the digital landscape, where online retailers and digital-first brands have gained prominence, says Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India).
Rathore explains, “Diversifying sales channels through e-commerce allows access to new markets and increased revenue. Direct sales on e-commerce platforms also ensure higher profits compared to traditional retail collaborations. Adopting an omnichannel approach enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty. Efficient product launches and promotions are facilitated through e-commerce platforms, reaching a wider audience with real-time performance evaluation.”
A survey by Invesp reveals 53% of online shoppers prefer to buy directly from a brand's website. This enables them to engage directly with customers, building brand loyalty and trust, Pranjal Rai, VP-Key Accounts at Magnon eg+ points out.
Eye on first-party data?
In the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, traditional FMCG brands are recognizing the value of direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. By establishing their own websites and apps, these brands not only secure a direct relationship with customers but also gain invaluable first-party data. This wealth of insights enables them to understand consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends, fuelling personalized experiences and informed decision-making, says Anil Solanki, Senior Director of dentsu X.
Solanki noted, “Embracing D2C platforms also empowers traditional FMCG brands to navigate the evolving market, foster brand loyalty, and deliver tailored offerings that resonate with their target audience.”
Rai echoes the sentiments. “One important outcome of this strategy is “Personalized Offering”; data helps marketers to innovate with personalized offers, promotions, and product bundles. They can experiment with new concepts and tailor experiences for different customer segments,” he noted, adding that as per an EY report, 89% of organizations in India believe that data is essential for delivering a superior customer experience.
“M&A sector to see a rejig”
The gradual shift of sales from retail to D2C channels will have profound implications for the ad and media sector. It results in heightened competition for advertising space in both traditional and digital channels, Rathore points out.
According to him, “Advertising budgets will shift as D2C brands allocate more resources to traditional channels for promoting physical stores, while legacy firms focus on digital and social media to establish direct connections with consumers.
Data-driven advertising becomes more prominent as both types of firms gather consumer insights through direct interactions, leading to personalized campaigns. Influencer marketing gains importance for both D2C brands and legacy firms entering the D2C space. Advertisers must develop new strategies to create seamless omnichannel experiences, while ad agencies need to adapt their expertise to cater to changing demands. Measurement and attribution challenges arise due to diversified advertising channels and touchpoints. Overall, the trend necessitates adaptation and agility in the advertising and media industry to optimize the opportunities presented by this evolving landscape, he says.
“All big tech companies and large publishers will get additional revenues not only due to increased competition but legacy companies will have much deeper pockets with mainline media budget movement on digital,” Rathore says.
Impact on Amazon & Flipkart
The trend may also have notable implications for major ecommerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart, experts speculate.
With brands now directly competing with them on their own turf, these marketplaces may face increased competition and a potential reduction in sales for certain FMCG product categories. Additionally, the FMCG companies' focus on building strong brand loyalty through personalized experiences may result in some customers shifting their allegiance from general ecommerce platforms to the brands' dedicated online stores, experts say.
Launching their D2C platforms also enables FMCG companies to extend their product portfolios beyond what is offered through traditional retail partners. This diversification allows them to introduce exclusive products and unique bundles, catering directly to specific customer segments and capturing niche markets that may have been overlooked in the past.
--
Sara Ali Khan's eclectic brand endorsement journey
The young actor's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 12, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
Ever since Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath, she has fast become a fan and a paparazzi favourite. Despite her royal background, Sara comes across as an incredibly grounded actor with an innate ability to connect with diverse demographics. She epitomises elegance and grace, and has effortlessly translated her on and off screen charisma into her collaboration with various brands.
Sara's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Her happy face and unique style set her apart in the branding world. Her consistent efforts towards adapting to the brand’s narrative while retaining her essence make her unique. Whether she is advocating a fitness brand, a luxury fragrance, or a social cause, her involvement always feels genuine, creating a bridge between the product and the consumer. The actor also has a strong social media presence with a whopping 42.9 million followers on Instagram today.
On her 28th birthday today on August 12, e4m looks back at her captivating brand endorsement journey this year.
Acko
Almost a month ago, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Mamaearth
Almost two months back, Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for its Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.
Bringing together the grandmother-daughter duo, the campaign centred on a slice-of-life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots
Maybelline
Almost three years back, Sara was introduced as the face of the brand. As the face of the renowned cosmetics brand, Sara has not only redefined beauty standards but has also become a symbol of confidence and empowerment. Sara appeared in many promotional campaigns for Maybelline during her association with the brand.
Vegan lifestyle brand Zouk
Zouk a 100% vegan lifestyle brand that is dedicated to bringing India-inspired designs to modern use cases, announced Sara Ali Khan as their first Brand Ambassador and their very first brand film. The collaboration is signed in July 2023. Sara will appear in many promotional campaigns for Zouk.
Kurkure
Almost four to five months ago, Snack brand Kurkure made a new addition to the brand family. Khan was onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She announced with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addressed the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chapati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chapati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues.
Vivo
Almost six months ago, Vivo released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. The brand also roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.
Riders
Almost a year ago, Riders, a bicycle company rolled out its first ever TVC campaign, ‘Riders for Change & Riders for Life’, featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign was run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant websites.
Ferrero Rocher
In 2022, Ferrero Rocher Moments, a premium gifting brand by Ferrero India, released a new ad film featuring actor Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Christmas and New Year campaign #MakeEveryMomentPerfect. This digital campaign aimed to portray a sense of happiness and joy, during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.
Biotique
Always a year back, Beauty brand Biotique launched its new brand campaign with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for their facial skincare range. It was a pan-India, 360-degree media campaign promoting a range of cleansing-toning-moisturizing products.
Flipkart.
Shopsy
Almost a year ago, Shopsy by Flipkart launched its latest TVC ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan, focusing on the women's consumer segment.
The campaign highlighted Shopsy’s unique value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. With Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aimed to reach women consumers, specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country.
Veet
In July 2022, Veet launched a campaign for its newly launched range Veet Pure. The campaign film, featuring Sarah Ali Khan, celebrates women irrespective of their skin colour, ethnicity, hair type and style. It has been created by Havas Worldwide India.
MSD Pharmaceuticals
Almost one year back, MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) announced the launch of its integrated campaign on Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Consumer awareness called #HPVsearchkiyakya. The campaign aimed at educating the youth of India on HPV and HPV-related diseases featured Khan.
ZEE5
Video streaming platform ZEE5 launched the second edition of its campaign- ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar. The new campaign was launched to showcase the vast and rich content library with the campaign revolving around the theme of FOMO, an emerging emotion amongst the viewers. The ad film weaved the feeling of missing out on great content and highlighted that with ZEE5, audiences can watch new films and shows every week, thereby avoiding the FOMO, always.
Libas
Ethnic wear brand Libas roped in actress Sara Ali Khan as their first celebrity brand ambassador with their Spring Summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’. Sara endorsed the brand’s designs in a series of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition on August 18
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 7:54 AM | 4 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
Join this opportunity to interact with India's most reputed brands and their top management. Let's unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
The Summit will have engaging panel discussions with the first panel discussion on the topic, Designing Mobile-First Strategies for the Modern Consumer’ and is 'Powered by Truecaller.'
In this panel discussion we aim to explore what does it mean to design mobile-first experiences in a world where consumers interact with multiple channels? The panel will also look at how brands ensure their mobile-first experiences are optimized for a variety of devices and platforms and how data and analytics help mobile-first design decisions. The discussion also looks at how brands can effectively utilize mobile platforms to enhance their branding strategies and attract new users for user acquisition.
The session chair for this panel discussion is Althea Vanderveen, Director - South, Sales, Truecaller and the panel members are:
Aparna Tadikonda, Executive Vice President – South, Interactive Avenues
Gokuldas K, Director - Marketing, Razorpay
Mohit Rathi, VP - Consumer Growth and Engagement, Porter
Pranesh Urs, Vice President - Marketing, Ather Energy
Prasanth Naidu, Chief Marketing Officer, moneyview
Rajashekar Readdy, Marketing Head, Aha
The topic for the next panel discussion is ‘Role of Omnichannel Marketing in Building a Strong Brand Identity.’
This panel looks at how omnichannel marketing help can brands establish and reinforce their brand identity across different channels and touchpoints and the challenges and opportunities when it comes to creating consistent and cohesive branding across different channels. The panellists will also delve into the role of customer feedback and social media play in shaping brand identity, how do brands use these channels to build authentic and meaningful relationships with their customers and how brands integrate their omnichannel marketing strategies into their broader branding and marketing efforts.
The panellists for this discussion include:
AKSHAY MATHUR, Chief Revenue Officer, Tyroo
M NANDA, Chief Marketing Officer, Stovekraft Ltd
HARSHNA PASARI, Head of Marketing, BlueStone
RAHUL TAMADA, Co-founder & CEO, Tamada Media
SNEHA JOHN, Director - Brand Marketing & Social, Swiggy
VARUN AR. Head of Marketing, Livspace
Our next panel discussion looks at the topic 'The Power of Personalization in Omnichannel Marketing'.
In this panel discussion the panellists explore what personalization means in the context of omnichannel marketing, and why is it important. It also looks at how brands leverage newer tech like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create hyper-targeted campaigns that resonate with customers. The panelists will also delve into how brands measure the effectiveness of their personalized omnichannel campaigns, and what are some of the emerging technologies and trends that are shaping the future of personalized omnichannel marketing, and how can brands stay ahead of the curve,
The panellists for this discussion include:
ANKUR AGARWAL. General Manager – Marketing, TTK Prestige
PRABHAKAR TIWARI, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One.
PRASHANT DHAR, Director - Marketing, AO Smith India
RAHUL KARTHIKEYAN, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler
SHALINI RAO, Chief Marketing Officer, Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL)
VAIBHAV MEHROTRA, Senior Director - Marketing, Cashfree Payments
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Madison Media wins 14 metals at IDMA 2023
The media agency won 5 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:37 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the 14th edition of the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. At the awards night, Madison Media took home 14 metals for their exemplary work in the digital media space. The media agency won 5 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze metals for their outstanding and innovative work. The award night was graced by top industry heads from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
This is the 14th edition of IDMA. The awards honour brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for curating impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
The other key winners who bagged gold include Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, VICE Media, Xapads Media, Loreal, Diageo, Vodafone Idea, Godrej, ITC, Aditya Birla, Britannia, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, mediasmart, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
Mindshare shines at IDMA 2023 with 17 metals
The media agency won 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:35 PM | 1 min read
Mindshare bagged 17 metals at the recently held Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The global media and marketing services agency won 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze metals for their outstanding work in the digital media space. The dazzling award night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
This is the 14th edition of IDMA. The awards are given to brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for developing insightful and impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
The other key winners who bagged gold include VICE Media, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, mediasmart, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
It’s important to balance legacy & future: Prasoon Joshi on Air India rebranding
Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, talks about Air India’s rebranding
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 11, 2023 6:03 PM | 5 min read
Air India, with its recent brand revamp, is looking at a future or a window of great possibilities, said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India.
Speaking to exchange4media about the brand refresh, Joshi said the revamp came at a time when there is new hope in the country. “You look at the youth, the startups… the whole energy of India now is to look into the future. Right now, there is a whole new belief and self-assuredness in the country,” he shared.
The Tata Group-promoted airline assigned its advertising and marketing communications mandate to McCann Worldgroup India after a multi-agency pitch in June this year. The agency was mandated to develop a new brand platform and a range of multichannel marketing communication for the airline. Joshi led the pitch. The agency then crafted the ad film to support the brand revamp.
During the unveiling of the new brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, in his speech mentioned how the brand is looking forward to deploying the best of AI, more than any other airline. Joshi seconds that and shared that going forward, digital will indeed play a very important role in the brand communication for Air India. He highlighted that in today’s era, communication has to be more about informing and inspiring people. “And in this journey of informing and inspiring people, digital will play a key role,” he added.
He also clarified, “But apart from communication, the chairman was also referring to how the brand Air India as a whole would function.”
When it all started
The agency, since the beginning, was very passionate about associating with Air India. Joshi mentioned that the legacy and nostalgia that Air India brought with itself was a key driver of this passion. “As an advertising professional, I was very excited to contribute to this,” he said.
Joshi comes with years of expertise being a storyteller and he feels that within Air India, there lies a great story to tell. “There’s a story of legacy, there’s a story of transformation which makes it all the more great,” he shared.
The association between Air India and McCann Worldgroup seems to fit just right. “Air India has been, for years, deeply rooted in the Indian consumers' hearts. McCann Worldgroup as an agency takes pride in its understanding of India,” Joshi mentioned, as he explained how McCann is more of a deeply local agency with a global brand name.
He feels that this level of understanding of the country and the ability to be able to figure out where India is headed played an important role in this partnership.
The need to evolve
Joshi feels that a brand resides in the minds of the consumer. “It is a narrative and needs to keep evolving. A great brand is always co-created with the consumer, a brand cannot work in isolation,” he said.
Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson had mentioned in a press release that the brand is in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline. In a constantly transforming world, what’s more important than transforming oneself to remain in sync with the consumers, he had said.
Joshi feels the same. The need for brands to remain in sync with consumers is what will get them going, he opined.
However, along with keeping up with the transformational journey, Joshi cautioned that one needs to be able to maintain a balance between legacy and the future – two words that are core to Air India today.
If you were to ask whether there’s anything called a perfect time to evolve, then there’s nothing called a calculated time, it’s more like an instinctive time, said Joshi.
Flying with the new Air India
The plans, post this revamp, Joshi shared, is to take cognizance of the reality; what people’s expectations and experiences are. “We no longer live in a world where there is just one-way communication. Gone are the days, when we used to release the ad, people used to watch it but there would be no way to know what they felt about it,” he said.
“Today is a time where brands instantly get to know about it and it helps only when they take cognizance of the reality,” he added.
To surmise, Joshi advised that when a brand chooses to undergo such revamps, it should always ensure that it has a grip on the pulse of the consumer. The growth is a constant process, he mentioned.
“Airline especially is something which is constantly experienced by people and is also something that connects people. For instance, Air India connects India to the world and world to India. So, if you have the pulse of the people, I am sure you will reach where you should,” he concluded.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition to be held next week
The event is scheduled for Friday, August 18th 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
Join this opportunity to interact with India's most reputed brands and their top management. Let's unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore the various aspects of how brands can create meaningful omnichannel experiences, why it is so crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's digital scenario, the challenges and risks involved in going omnichannel, how omnichannel can help to build stronger relationships with customers and drive revenue growth and more.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
K Raheja Corp puts together a musical ode to India with everyday sounds of the country
The #PragatiKiDhun music campaign has been created by K Raheja Corp's in-house Corporate Communications Team and music composer Sanket Sane
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
As India marks its 76th Independence Day, K Raheja Corp unveils its music campaign titled #PragatiKiDhun. Pegged on the iconic patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, this visual-acoustic formation has interestingly not made use of any musical instrument in its creation. Every sound used has been captured either at the company’s bustling construction sites or from real-life encounters that Indians experience while interacting with its brands across the group’s diverse portfolio, including office parks, residences, hospitality, malls and retail outlets. The campaign’s purpose is to put the spotlight on the instrumental role played by the real estate industry in general, and K Raheja Corp group in particular, to India's remarkable growth over the years.
The #PragatiKiDhun music campaign has been created by K Raheja Corp's in-house Corporate Communications Team. The inception of the concept was during an ideating discussion with its social media agency, The Small Big Idea. The clink of construction, the elements of offices, the sounds from happy homes, the bustling engagements at malls, and the energy of shoppers blend harmoniously to create the symphony celebrating how the businesses influence everyday living. Each sound has been meticulously blended during post-production by ace music composer Sanket Sane to re-create the patriotic song’s melody and has been directed by Kartik Parande.
Speaking on the musical's launch, Cheryl D’souza Waldiya, AVP - Corporate Communications, K Raheja Corp said, “Through #PragatiKiDhun, we have endeavoured to capture the myriad everyday positive encounters that Indians experience with our brands. We have artfully woven distinct sounds from across construction sites and each of our brands, harmonising them to weave in the melody of the iconic patriotic song Saare Jahaan se Accha. The purpose is to ignite a sense of patriotism, while highlighting the pivotal role that the real estate industry plays in propelling India’s advancement, beyond of bricks and mortar.”
