The Maddies 2021: Campaigns with effective mobile marketing strategies shortlisted

The best minds in the world of marketing along with Jury Chair Hemant Malik, Divisional CE - Food Business, ITC ltd., shortlisted the entries on the basis of Concept, Innovation, Execution and Results

After receiving scores of entries from agencies across the country and an exhaustive day spent by the eminent members of the grand jury, the shortlist for the exchange4media Mobile Awards – The Maddies 2021 is finally out.

The complete list of shortlisted entries can be viewed here.

To be held on November 26, 2021, at the ITC Maratha, Mumbai, The Maddies 2021 is all set to celebrate the best in mobile marketing. The jury, chaired by Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Food Business, ITC ltd., brought together experts and industry leaders from across the spectrum of internationally recognised brands, media houses and marketing agencies to select the best of the best among their peers.

It should be noted that the exchange4media Group is a mere custodian of The Maddies, and at no stage of the jury meetings was anyone from the exchange4media Group team part of the decision-making process. The jury pored through presentations, campaigns and commercials across various media to narrow down the final nominees from a vast pool of entries.

The awards have been divided into five sections: Marketing Strategy; Channel/Media Strategy; Enabling Technologies; Brands for Bharat Awards; and the Hall of Fame Awards. Of course, each of these sections contains a slew of award categories as the Maddies aims to celebrate every aspect of the industry.

The theme of this year's awards is the next wave of mobile growth. While mobile marketing has grown phenomenally over the years, this pandemic has pushed it to even greater heights. In this congregation of marketing thought leaders, over the course of the ceremony, they will try to make sense of the new innovations happening in the mobile marketing space and talk about how marketers can benefit from it as well as the way going forward.

Mobile Marketing is increasingly becoming an important part of the overall marketing mix and experts across the board are pointing to the fact that it will overtake any existing marketing model, doubling spends from other digital marketing forms in a couple of years. The pandemic has certainly accelerated this process, but industry players have kept pace with the increase in demand and needs of consumers and so the Maddies look to celebrate their successes and achievements across the field.

The Maddies acknowledges and recognises all such marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy done in India and will be equally judged on innovation, concept, execution and results by a highly experienced independent panel of the industry.

The awards are open to all industries linked to Mobile Marketing and that includes Clients, Creative, Media Agencies, Digital Agencies, and Publishers.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the virtual Awards Ceremony on 26th November 2021.

