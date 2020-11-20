Content Jam 2020: Decoding digital transformation through content transformation

On 25th& 26th November, a host of industry experts will share insights on how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content marketing

With marketing undergoing a sea of change during the pandemic, we have witnessed content marketing emerge stronger than ever.

Keeping this in mind, exchange4media is set to host e4m Content Jam 2020 on 25th & 26th November.

The theme of the event is 'Digital Transformation through Content Transformation'.

To discuss how the crux of good Content Marketing remains great storytelling and share insights on how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content we will have a host of industry experts take part in this virtual event.

Among the keynote speakers will be John Hall, Co-Founder & President, Calendar.com, Michael Brenner, CMO Influencer, Motivation Speaker, CEO, Marketing Insider Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India Pvt Ltd.; Ankit Oberoi, CEO, AdPushup; R. Balki, Film Maker and Loveleen Sahrawat- Head of Brand- Aditya Birla Capital.

We will also witness interesting insights being shared during panel discussions.

Among the other key speakers at the event will be:

Prachi Mohapatra, CMO, fbb, Future Group;

Nishant Kashikar- Country Manager-India and Gulf, Tourism Australia;

Amarpreet Singh, EVP & Portfolio Head (Diageo India) & Board of Director - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB);

Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products;

Ajay Singh Parihar, Senior General Manager-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd;

Arpan Biswas, Vice President Marketing and Business, Housejoy;

Archana Tiwari Nayadu- Director Content and Communications, UpGrad;

Achint Setia, Vice President Marketing, Myntra;

Rahul Gandhi- CMO India and UAE- ID Foods;

Saloni Gaur, Comedian, Mimicry Artist, Youtuber (Salonayyy);

GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia at Singapore Tourism Board;

Sagar Pushp, CEO, Clan;

Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite Industries;

Lakshmi Balasubramanian, Co-Founder, Green Room;

Ajay Mehta- Senior Vice President- Content+ Mindshare.

To register, click https://t.co/kgBxuaqQqs?amp=1