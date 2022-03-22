Alia Bhatt is brand ambassador of mCaffeine

D2C brand mCaffeine has announced actor Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand for its body wash and body scrub. The brand is now set to take the personal care market by storm with the strategic association of the celebrity youth icon as its very first brand ambassador.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tarun Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO mCaffeine said “Keeping in mind our millennial audience, mCaffeine distills their young and bold sentiment while combining it with their first love, Coffee. We represent this generation as a voice of reason for everything they strongly believe in, be it their daily hustle or daily self-care - for they are quick to adapt. Our range of body scrubs and body washes give them that kick and care for their skin, doing just what a millennial product should, making their lives easier but with no compromise on the quality”.

“Alia is a perfect representative of this generation, one whom they have seen evolve from a young star to a Forbes 30 Under 30 millennial icon. With her environmental initiatives, she is also a perfect fit for the sustainable and empathetic ethos we stand for. I am ecstatic that we will be working together and quite sure that it’s going to be a legendary and caffeinating journey, with Alia being the perfect face for our bestselling body washes and body scrubs”, Sharma added.

Expressing her excitement on associating with the brand, Alia Bhatt said “This association combines my love for coffee and my love for nature. mCaffeine brings the joy of both together in a very fresh and millennial way. PETA has certified mCaffeine products as vegan and cruelty-free and the brand has a Zero Plastic Footprint. So they are good for you and good for the planet plus they have the fragrance of coffee. The coffee body washes and body scrub cleanse and caffeinate at the same time. Every shower you take is now a coffee break.”

Speaking at the launch, Vaishali Gupta Co-Founder and Head Brand Marketing said “When we started mCaffeine, thinking of it as a single ingredient brand was challenging and creatively satisfying at the same time. Cut to today, and we have emerged as India’s largest single ingredient D2C brand. As someone who is inclined towards caffeine and creativity, it brings me immense pleasure to bring on board Alia Bhatt, who is literally the epitome of creative growth. With Alia, we want to make mCaffeine the first choice of coffee (in-shower) for another 100M millennials in India.“

