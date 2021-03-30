'There's nothing better than IPL on TV to create buzz & recall for target audience'

Sport in general, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for India has been a massive uplifting force in 2020 for the masses at large. With 48% of TV viewing audience glued to their screens during the live telecast of IPL matches, brands used their presence to drive Share of Voice (SOV), High Opportunity To See (OTS) and shape consumer attitudes and consumer behaviour. Phone Pe took a bold play to take on market leaders and establish itself as a trusted name in the digital payments category which comprises deep-pocketed players like Paytm, Amazon Pay and Google Pay. The brand launched ‘Karte Ja Bhadte Ja’ series of adverts that ran during the IPL on TV featuring brand ambassadors Aamir Khan and Alia Bhat. This was the second year that PhonePe had associated with the IPL, this time as a co-presenting partner of IPL 2020.

“The objective of the campaign was to establish PhonePe as the undisputed leader of its category and use the IPL as a platform to talk about its myriad spectrum of services. And what better platform to do that than the superbowl of Indian advertising where millions of eyeballs are glued to the television. With almost half of Indian TV viewers – 405 million watching IPL in 2020 it was the perfect platform to reach our audience,” says a Leo Burnett India spokesperson. Leo Burnett India was the Creative Agency for Phone Pe. “The campaign received a tremendously positive response,” the spokesperson further adds talking about the results of the campaign.

According to Phone Pe, there was a significant positive impact on brand recall and business metrics along with positive engagement and organic love being shown by audiences on account of its association with the property on TV. The company reportedly registered 925 million transactions in October 2020.

In 2019, their association has proven to be fruitful for the brand, giving them a platform to create visibility and high brand recall for PhonePe. In addition to that, it helped create awareness around digital payments for different user segments. This year they took it a step ahead on TV. Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe says, “The episodic treatment targeting consumers on the fence and covering different use cases and consumer attitudes, while also showcasing to the consumer that everyone they knew was probably already on PhonePe also helped in nudging prospective consumers to try out PhonePe and adopt digital payments.”

Talking about this association with IPL and the power of TV as a medium, Phone Pe spokesperson says “We didn’t just sponsor the IPL, but celebrated the unstoppable spirit of India. The next 500 million users we are targeting - will need a lot of work to generate the appropriate recall via an engaging mass market medium and we believe there is nothing better than cricket on TV like IPL to create the requisite buzz and recall for our target audience.”

This year the Digital payments platform has announced that it has taken up six different sponsorships for IPL 2021, marking its hattrick with the property. It will continue to be the official co-presenting sponsor for the television broadcast of IPL 2021 on Star Sports Network. The focus of the association on TV and other mediums and the marketing activities around it will be to increase the user base of PhonePe from 280 million to 500 million by December 2022. “Cricket in India continues to be the most widely watched and followed sport. By partnering with IPL for the second consecutive season in 2020, we re-emphasized our endeavour to be the household name for a billion Indians,” says Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)