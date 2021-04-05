Star Sports ropes in 18 sponsors for Vivo IPL 2021

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the VIVO IPL 2021 has roped in 18 sponsors and over 100 advertisers across multiple brand categories, days ahead of the commencement of the league. The 18 sponsors on-board for the 2021 edition are Dream11, Byju’s, Phone Pe, Just Dial, Upstox, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, Groww, Cred, Garnier Men, and Havells. The categories of advertisers include Edtech, Fantasy Sports, Beverages, Pay Wallets, Home Décor, Auto, Telecom, Consumer Durables, FMCG, Financial Services amongst others.

Speaking about the high interest from advertisers for VIVO IPL 2021, Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports said, “We are delighted with the response received from brands across categories. VIVO IPL on Star Sports has established itself as a marquee marketing platform, and the interest among advertisers has only grown with each passing year. We have been associating and providing sponsors with customized and innovative solutions that drive high impact and engagement.”

Vivo IPL 2021 will broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network and stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting April 9th, 2021 from 7.30 pm onwards across multiple languages. Select Dugout will be back on Star Sports Select with legends providing cricket enthusiasts with an in-depth analysis of each match.







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)