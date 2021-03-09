Just Dial is 'Co-Presenting Sponsor' for IPL 14

Just Dial has notified the Bombay Stock Exchange about the advertising agreement with Star

Just Dial has signed an advertising agreement with the broadcaster Star India for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021.

Just Dial has notified the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 7 about the advertising agreement.

"In continuation to our previous communication on the launch of our exclusive B2B platform, JD Mart, we hereby inform all relevant stakeholders that Just Dial Limited has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited "Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021," reads the statement.

