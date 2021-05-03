IPL 2021: Top 5 brand campaigns that hit it out of the park

As much as it is a cricket fanfare, the Indian Premier League is also a marketing extravaganza with brands going bigger, louder and fancier in their promotions. Often compared to the Superbowl of the west, IPL is an intermingling of international cricketers in a fast and exciting format that catches the attention of millions of Indians every year. Naturally, brands will look to leverage it for maximum eyeballs.

They not only spend millions on their in-match advertising but also go full throttle with creativity for their campaigns. As the season reaches its midpoint, here’s taking a look at the most fun and engaging campaigns of IPL 2021 thus far. This is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

1. CRED

CRED is known for its out-of-box advertising and had made quite a splash in the last season of IPL as well. This year, it sent social media into a frenzy with its entertaining campaigns, starting with Rahul Dravid morphing into "Indira Nagar Ka Gunda", followed by Jackie Shroff learning Zumba and Kumar Sanu selling insurance with a song routine. The latest addition to the series of campaigns produced by Early Man Film is a boy band made of 90s OGs Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim.

2. Dream 11

Dream 11’s #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai, created by Tilt Brand Solutions, takes up the brand’s 2020 #YeApnaGameHai campaigns a notch higher as the country's favourite cricketers show great team spirit in playing cricket in gullies, on rooftops, and in open grounds at night. The relatable factor of these ads makes them a treat to enjoy.

3. PharmEasy

PharmEasy is getting the proverbial uparwaala down to earth with its tongue-in-cheek IPL 2021 ads, conceptualised by Leo Burnett India. The ads beautifully pitch the idea of taking care of one’s health is one’s own responsibility with a clever play on humorous storytelling. The ads will surely leave you chuckling.

4. PhonePe

PhonePe, in a series of quirky ads, has been urging IPL viewers to use the app (“Just PhonePe”) for easily paying off bills, shopping expenses, rents, among other things. The small ads, within minimal dialogues, are based on real-life relatable situations and are beautifully shot.

5. Zomato

Zomato took the Trivago and Paytm route by bringing the company’s leaders on to the screen. The campaign simply shows Zomato Co-founders Deepinder Goyal and Gaurav Gupta talking to the audience about how safe ordering in food is despite the pandemic. They refer to last year’s deliveries to prompt people to keep ordering from Zomato. These ads have been created in-house.

