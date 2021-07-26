IPL 2021 remainder season to be played between 19 Sep and 15 Oct

The remainder part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between 19th September to 15th October later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced. A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There will be 7 double headers (5 matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time). In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.



The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.



The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.



Final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8th October.



The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on 10th October. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on 11th & 13th October respectively with Dubai hosting the Final of VIVO IPL 2021 on 15th October this year.

On the 4th of May, the IPL Governing Council and BCCI had unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. Earlier, the KKR-RCB match slated for May 3, 2021, was postponed after 2 KKR players - Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive.

Following the postponement of the IPL 2021 season, Star India had informed its sponsors that they need to pay advertising fee only for the inventory they have consumed. Star India had 120 brands on board as IPL broadcast sponsors and spot buyers.



Since the IPL ad deals are non-cancellable, the broadcaster had given two options to advertisers. 1) Continue with the existing deals since the BCCI is exploring a new window for the remaining IPL matches, and 2) Star will cancel the ad deals from its end and allow the existing sponsors to ink fresh deals for the remainder of IPL games, if and when they happen.



Following the communication by Star, more than 80% of its broadcast advertisers had chosen to continue their IPL ad deals. For Disney+ Hotstar, the figure was 60% since it had a lot of smaller advertisers. This will work well in favour of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar as they will be able to sell ad inventory at a premium considering the remainder IPL season will happen at the onset of the festive season.



IPL is the biggest media property in the country with ad inventory coming at a steep price. For IPL 2021, the broadcaster was charging Rs 13.2 lakh per 10 seconds from co-presenting sponsors and Rs 13.6 lakh per 10 seconds from associate sponsors. Spot buyers had to fork out Rs 14.1 to 14.3 lakh for a 10-second spot.



Star was eyeing a 16-18% increase in TV ad revenue over the Rs 2800 crore that it had earned last time. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, was eyeing a sharp increase in ad revenue from the previous season's estimated ad revenue of Rs 370-380 crore.



Star Disney had roped in 18 sponsors including Dream11, Byju’s, PhonePe, Just Dial, Upstox, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, Groww, Cred, Garnier Men, and Havells Fans while Disney+ Hotstar had onboarded 15 marquee sponsors including Dream11, Upstox, Vimal Elaichi, MX TakaTak, Unacademy, Swiggy, PhonePe, Parle Agro, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, PharmEasy, Livspace, Amazon, CoinSwitch Kuber, Xiaomi India, and CRED.

According to TAM Sports, 90+ advertisers and 165+ brands are advertising on Star's TV network for the IPL.

