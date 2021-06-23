ZEE Biskope to launch 'Talent Camera Action' Season 2 for World Camera Day

ZEE Biskope's Camera Day campaign Talent Camera Action that gave viewers a platform to showcase their talents, received an overwhelming response of over 10K entries in just 8 days. It not just yielded a high ROI with 17% increment in channel reach on the telecast day over the previous two weeks (BARC; BnJ; CS2+, Mon, 29 June 2020, Reach%) but was also appreciated with 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze at multiple national & international award forums.

The campaign steps into its second season as ZEE Biskope launches Talent Camera Action Season 2 on 29 June – Camera Day. Viewers can record a 1-minute video of their talent in dancing, singing, acting or any other special talent category and send in their entries on ZEE Biskope’s Whatsapp number 8291829134 between 29 June & 11 July. The shortlisted entries will be judged by popular Bhojpuri celebs and winners will be announced.

The scale of gratification this season makes it again a category first from ZEE Biskope. For the first time ever, a channel’s Marketing initiative is facilitating a ticket to Bhojiwood. 1 winner from each category viz. Music, Dance, Acting & Special Talent will get a direct entry into Bhojiwood by featuring in ZEE Biskope Originals. With this gratification, Season 2 offers a bigger opportunity for many Bhojpuri youth who aspire to earn fame through their talent. Not just that, the best entries from every category will also be featured on ZEE Biskope Television & Social platforms and receive a special edition gift hamper from the brand. The videos will be showcased along with the mega winner announcement on Sunday, 18 July between 12 noon & 6 pm.

ZEE Biskope has roped in popular Bhojpuri celebrities – action star Yash Kumar& glamour queen Nidhi Jha as the flag bearers of the campaign. The duo will be seen promoting the campaign across TV & digital platforms throughout the journey of the contest. The channel has devised a robust & strategic marketing plan with the objective to reach out the novel initiative to maximum possible audience through TV, digital, radio & print.

Speaking on this initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said, “Camera Day is a western concept which didn’t have much of a popularity in the region. However, starting last year, ZEE Biskope curated the occasion with apt hyper local quotient that made it not just relevant but even novel for the Bhojpuri audience. The appeal of such novelty evidenced by the overwhelming response received on its debut,motivated us to launch the second season.ZEE Biskope’s viewer engagement drives have witnessed big brands partnering in the past. With a grander scale, this season of Talent Camera Action will definitely offer wider scope of brand integrations for advertisers to reach out to their relevant audience in the Bhojpuri market.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Sr. Vice President, Bhojpuri Cluster added, “Talent Camera Action season 2 brings two major scale-ups: the gratification of an entry into Bhojiwood& the association of popular Bhojpuri celebs Yash & Nidhi. This is in appreciation of the plethora of talented young individuals in the region who look up to such an opportunity, shelving the limitation in their resources. At ZEE Biskope,we believe in engaging with our viewers to an extent that they feel the ‘apnapan’ with the brand rather than being a mere consumer of commoditized offerings. The brand will remain true to its commitment on extending its entertainment offering beyond the magic of movies.”

Rejoicing talent in its purest form, ZEE Biskope raises the bar with Talent Camera Action Season 2. Unlike other channels in the category, the brand strives to offer its viewers Bhojpuriya entertainment not just virtually but even in reality.

The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)