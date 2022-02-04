ZEE Biskope curates Valentine's Day special line-up to entertain viewers this week

Love is the purest of emotions that enchants the human souls. When you are in love, you tend to fly into the fathoms of this magnanimous emotion tuned to the rhythms of your heartbeat. Celebrated on February 14th, Valentine’s Day has become a significant cultural affair, marking the day of romance not only in India but across the world. It’s widely celebrated in the Bhojpuri region too, especially among the youth. Providing an avenue to Bhojpuri lovers to explore the power of their love, movie channel ZEE Biskope takes viewer engagement many folds up with ‘Love Dangal’ – a Content Marketing initiative that makes viewers experience the premise of its Valentine’s Day special World TV Premiere – Balam Ji Love You, even before watching it. Launching on 7 Feb with the commencement of Valentine’s week, this drive not only gives a unique Kushti gaming experience to viewers but also an opportunity to have a one-to-one online meet & greet with their favourite Bhojpuri heroine.

Romance icon Khesari Lal Yadav & glam queen Kajal Raghwani starrer blockbuster Balam Ji Love You is all set to make Valentine’s Day extra special. Just like Khesari fights the negative lead Tribhuwan in a Kushti Dangal to win over his lady love Kajal, viewers can fight a Kushti match as their Love Dangal to win the opportunity to meet their favourite heroine.

To participate in the contest, viewers need to follow 4 simple steps –

Visit Love Dangal’s microsite www.lovedangal.com

Just like Khesari, play all the 3 levels of the engaging ‘Love Dangal’ Kushti game with the CPU character till the energy meter lasts, to arrive at the final score

To increase score, users can refill the energy meter by watching the promo of ‘Balam Ji Love You’

Submit the final score & share it on social profiles inviting friends to participate

The scale of gratification is truly rewarding as the top 5 scorers get a chance to meet their favourite Bhojpuri heroine on a one-on-one online meet and greet session. That’s not all! The next 10 best scorers will also receive a special edition gift hamper from ZEE Biskope. Adding icing on the cake, the winners will be announced during the World Television Premier of ‘Balam Ji Love You’ on 14th February between 6 – 9 pm. Just when you think its over, there’s more. The top 5 winners will also be featured on ZEE Biskope where they share their once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting their favourite heroine on 20th February between 3 – 6 pm.

Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “Riding on the pedestal of consumer-centricity, ZEE Biskope has always catered novelty to Bhojiwood. Adding a content marketing drive like Love Dangal to our VDay premiere broadens horizons and offers viewers a holistic movie experience even beyond the TV screens. Such topical & thematic consumer initiatives build deeper engagement and purposeful association for brands. This premise of curation extends to our esteemed partners as well who can leverage value from such innovation-driven initiatives.”

Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “ZEE Biskope has been focused on exploring viewers’ movie affinity beyond mere viewership and facilitating up-close involvement and ‘apnapan’ of the consumers with the brand offerings. Our audience are high energy and innovation seeking audience. Content innovation catches their attention and ZEE Biskope has been at the forefront of it. After the grand success of last year’s VDay initiative Labhlitis Messiah, this year will see the tech integration go way notches higher, creating a fun yet thrilling experience. ZEE Biskope remains true to its commitment on extending category first entertainment offerings that would be fresh, consumer-focused and a differentiator.”

Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, the channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)