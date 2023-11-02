Are broadcasters losing paid TV subscribers due to NTO 3.0?
Industry has a mixed response. While some say NTO 3.0 has been positive, others claim it has shrunk the number of subscribers and has no good impact
TRAI’s New Tariff Order (NTO 3.0), which has been the bone of contention between broadcasters and Cable TV industry ever since its announcement, may have allowed media companies to hike channel prices but, in the hindsight, it seems they are losing subscribers ever since it was implemented in February this year.
The execution of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order or the NTO 3.0 allowed broadcasters to hike the prices of their linear TV channels by 10-15 %.
The industry has a mixed response to share on the impact of NTO 3.0, with some saying it has been positive and others saying it has shrunk the number of subscribers and has no good impact. However, the financial statements of various broadcasters paint a different picture, showing that the subscription revenues are up in Q1 and Q2 of FY24 compared to the same periods last fiscal.
In the recently released financial result of TV18, the company reported a 12 % jump in subscription revenue in the second quarter of FY24 compared to the same quarter previous year. TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24.
Similarly, ZEEL witnessed a growth of 18% in its subscription revenue in Q1 FY24 compared to the same period last fiscal.
A senior industry source said that NTO 3.0 led to price hike per channel which has definitely led to an increase in subscription revenues of broadcasters and they are expected to further go up in the second half of the current fiscal.
“There was an increase of 30-35% in subscription revenues of broadcasters after NTO 2.0. We expect a 7-8% increase in these revenues in this year because of NTO 3.0. It is positive for broadcasters but challenging for customers who are paying over 30% since the implementation of the order,” the source said on the condition of anonymity.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, the reason behind the hike in these subscription revenues is the increased channel prices post the implementation of NTO 3.0.
Talking about ZEEL’s Q1 FY24 result, Taurani said, “The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as it was driven by the pick-up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
However, some industry sources shared that NTO 3.0 was just a long overdue correction measure and not price increase which is not causing any benefit to broadcasters who had their TV channel prices frozen for five years before the new order came into force.
Experts also believe that a 10-15 % increase in prices of channels has also reduced the subscriber base by the same number which evens out the situation so the question of positive impact on subscription revenue does not arise.
A senior official from a broadcast company told exchange4media that NTO 3.0 will only have a negative impact on subscription revenues of broadcasters for linear TV because of the growth of OTT platforms and loss of subscriber base.
“Impact of NTO 3.0 on broadcasters is that their subscription revenues have gone down because subscribers became very price sensitive. The prices have increased and people shifted from TV to OTT or they have cut the cord. There is no positive impact,” said the official who did not wish to be named.
Explaining further, he said that if prices of channels are increased by 10%, the subscriber base is also going down by 10%.
“Now what has happened is that subscribers have gone down on a higher ARPU market. There was free streaming of IPL and now ICC World Cup is for free on mobile streaming. This is like telling subscribers not to use their TV services in a way.
According to sources, within the last 10 months, the paid TV subscriber number has gone down by 6-7 million, from 107 million to 101 million.
Experts expect that by March 2024, it will go further down to 98 million.
“So, if broadcasters have increased the price by a certain amount, they have also lost a similar number of subscribers. It is simple maths. There is no positive impact of this NTO 3.0 on broadcasters,” said the official.
The amended new tariff order (NTO 3.0) was issued by TRAI in November last year after which the broadcasters announced the price hike. It came into effect on February 1 this year.
The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. In the revised pricing, broadcasters had increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
This order brought cable industry and broadcasters at loggerheads earlier this year with the former terming the increase in prices as “steep” and “unreasonable” while the latter had stopped providing feed to cable operators.
However, the standoff was over after the cable operators failed to get an interim relief through the legal route and agreed to sign the fresh RIOs (reference interconnection offer) following which the channels were restored.
Recently TRAI had issued a consultation paper to review the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services seeking comments from stakeholders by October 25.
Strong companies need strong, good leaders
SAT allowing Punit Goenka to be reinstated as Zee’s MD & CEO is good for the company, the Zee-Sony merger, and for the industry at large that thrives on competition and strong leadership
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 31, 2023 11:02 AM | 5 min read
Motivational public speaker Brian Tracy has said: "Become the kind of a leader that people would follow voluntarily, even if you had no title or position." Punit Goenka certainly fits that mould.
Yesterday's development of SAT allowing Goenka to be reinstated as MD and CEO of ZEE is good, not only for the company or the merger with Sony, but also for the industry at large, as it thrives on competition and strong leadership. It also paves the way for the completion of the merger, and for Goenka to be appointed the MD and CEO of the merged entity.
The Sony-Zee combined entity needs a leader like Punit Goenka who understands India culturally, has a skin in the game, has content acquisition expertise and has had a long proven management expertise. Goenka’s age is also an advantage, being a leader who is less than 50 years in age.
Goenka has the relevant experience and even in this period of ambiguity, he has maintained equanimity and composure – the hallmarks of leadership.
Goenka has been the MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. since 2010. He has several successes to his credit. He is amongst the few industry professionals with vast experience, sound knowledge and unmatched capabilities in leading the operations of a large media & entertainment company.
He is well-known for making ZEE synonymous with entertainment today, not only in India but also in 190 countries across the globe. With the confidence of India Inc, shareholders, employees, advertisers and content creators by his side, Goenka, at just 48, has the required business acumen to lead the proposed combination of ZEE and Sony towards a bright future.
He has a lot going for him and the new merged entity could benefit from his experience, acumen, drive and domain knowledge.
Below are some factors that set Goenka apart in this scenario.
- With a vast experience of over 20 years in the media & entertainment industry, Goenka is one of the most proficient business leaders in the industry and has a sharp business acumen. He has identified trends and steered ZEE successfully as a media and entertainment powerhouse for over three decades.
- At just 48, he is amongst the youngest and most prolific leaders with several achievements to his name. With a sound understanding of audiences’ preferences, Goenka has led ZEE’s expansion in the regional markets, in the revival of the studios’ business, the launch of India’s 2nd largest music label and more.
- He plays an active role in shaping the future of the entertainment landscape, in diverse capacities. Presently, he serves as a Board of Director for the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF). In the past, he has served as the Chairman of the TV measurement body BARC India, being a key part of its founding team; Chairman of IBDF and leading key conversations with policymakers; and President of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter. He has addressed key industry-level interests and launched several intellectual properties catering to the advertising and marketing fraternity. In many of these roles, he was unanimously re-elected for a second term by the members.
- Punit Goenka has been extremely successful in enhancing ZEE’s performance over the years by identifying the right opportunities to scale and build a well-diversified portfolio. His futuristic vision has led the company to a global stature today, with ZEE having an international presence across 190+ countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers.
- As the leader of the largest publicly listed M&E company in India, Punit Goenka has a sound understanding of the overall legal and regulatory environment; and has continued to harbor a sharp focus on value-creation for all the shareholders of the Company.
- Punit is leading 50 domestic channels, 36 international channels, 1 OTT platform, 1 movie studio and 1 music label. This experience of managing profitability and beating industry margins quarter on quarter will enable him to translate the success witnessed by ZEE, to the merged entity as well, which is expected to be a M&E behemoth.
- With an unflappable style of functioning and an optimistic mindset, Goenka has the ability to withstand adverse situations and has taken on challenges with determination. For instance, when TRAI implemented the New Tariff Order, leading to uncertainty for businesses, he played an active role in leading conversations with partners, and other key stakeholders to find solutions that drive the growth of the pay TV ecosystem.
- He also has a deep knowledge and understanding both about technology and content, which is the most essential skill set to have in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.
- Goenka not only enjoys overwhelming confidence and support from the shareholders and investors of the company, but he has also developed strong industry relations as well, with his ability to keep the interests of all the stakeholders at the forefront of his business decisions.
- Coming from an entrepreneurial background, he has encouraged and instilled strong values and an entrepreneurial spirit in ZEE that has enabled talent to grow and thrive under his leadership. Under his guidance, ZEE is today known as an Academy of Talent, having nurtured several industry stalwarts to their heydays.
- He continues to attract the best talent to the company, not just from the M&E industry, but even from other sectors, including FMCG and banking. With the M&E industry increasingly facing a dearth of quality talent, for an organization with the scale of Zee, drawing in the right talent at the right time is a key factor in ensuring stability and growth.
- He has never shied away from making tough decisions, whenever necessary, for the profitability of the business and the overall interests of all stakeholders. This included exiting sports broadcasting when the economics of the segment did not make sound business sense. He also marked a robust re-entry into the sports business recently, identifying the improving monetisation opportunities in the segment.
Continuity of leadership also helps in steadying the ship and helps it take the right leaps.
SAT relief for Goenka puts Zee-Sony merger back on track: New entity to be listed in Jan?
Industry insiders predict the record date for listing of the $10-billion media and entertainment powerhouse could be set by November-end
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 31, 2023 8:41 AM | 6 min read
As Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday paved the way for Punit Goenka to continue as the Managing Director of the merged Zee-Sony entity while setting aside the SEBI order barring him from holding any key positions in the company, industry experts said it could expedite the merger process as the company is now alleviated from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
The SAT verdict has also caused a buzz in the industry that with ZEEL and Sony now going ahead with the merger soon, and Reliance wanting to acquire Disney’s India business, the media landscape in the TV/OTT space will see a big consolidation. The two large players – TV18-Disney and Zee-Sony could together potentially command a market share of 67%, leaving little for other players.
According to industry insiders, the listing of the Zee-Sony merged entity, which will create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, could happen anytime in January next year and the record date could be set by November-end.
“In this case, we expect the record date to be announced around the last week of November. This in turn means that the listing of the merged company will happen towards the first week of January 24. Further, with Punit Goenka coming on the board, there will be no need for any changes in the term sheet, or any need for approval from board/shareholder for change in the CEO. This also means that business will be as usual for ZEE and lesser transition time with little change in senior management,” Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani said.
While allowing Goenka’s appeal against the SEBI verdict, SAT held that there is no evidence to show that he exercised positive control over the borrowed entities and that there was no need to put the merger to continue without a head.
“The fact that greater responsibility (if any) has come upon the appellant (Goenka) pursuant to the merger, then all the more reason that he should be allowed to continue rather than putting the merger to continue headless when 99.97% of the shareholders reposed faith in him to continue as Managing Director of the merged entity,” the tribunal observed.
The tribunal observed that the structure of the merged entity is that Sony Group would have the majority shareholding in the merged entity and will also have majority members in the board of directors and would have right to appoint key managerial personnel like Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary etc. and Goenka would be just one of the nine directors of the merged entity.
“Hence, his continuation as the Managing Director in the merged entity would have no impact on the investigation,” it said while allowing Goenka to continue heading the company.
It however said that if any material comes out against him during the course of the investigation, then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.
According to legal experts, the lift of ban will now pave the way for early disposal of merger, subject to other legal formalities.
“Market also responded favourably to the order and share price of ZEE gained around 1.5% during the day. The findings of the SAT are also significant as the interim relief was granted basis the cooperation extended by Goenkas’ and clearly specifies that this relief will not influence the investigation in any manner. Resumption of office by Goenka will also help in speeding up the merger process, who was spearheading this transaction prior to his stepping down as CEO,” Advocate Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co, said.
Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, said the swift resolution of the regulatory hurdle indicates that the merger might proceed at an accelerated pace, minimizing the risk of further delays.
“The tribunal's decision has come as a significant relief to Zee, alleviating the company from the legal uncertainties that clouded its merger plans with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures India). This positive momentum not only signifies a financial rebound for the company but also proves to be positive for the Zee-Sony merger.
“However, it's worth noting that the completion of the merger remains contingent on any potential legal proceedings or investigations that might arise in the future. Nonetheless, the SAT's decision appears to pave the way for the merger's eventual completion, instilling confidence in investors and stakeholders alike,” Bajaj said.
According to Shivani Bhushan, Senior Associate at TAS Law, SAT order does not mean cessation of SEBI’s investigation into the alleged fund diversion/ siphoning of funds.
“The SAT’s order clearly mentions that Puneet Goenka and Subhash Chandra Goenka will cooperate in the investigation and during the course of the investigation, in case SEBI finds any relevant material/evidence against the Goenkas, then it may take appropriate steps as available under law,” she said.
The SAT had reserved its order on Goenka’s appeal in the matter on September 27.
In its verdict, the SAT also observed that, “The restraint order passed by the respondent (SEBI) pursuant to the ad interim order and the confirmatory order restraining the appellant (Goenka) to function as a Managing Director…of the impugned order is set aside. The appeal is allowed. The appellant shall, however, cooperate in the investigation.
“In the event any material comes out against the appellant during the course of investigation then appropriate procedure can be adopted by SEBI in accordance with law.”
On SEBI’s earlier direction to complete investigation in the matter within eight months, the tribunal took a stern view saying, there was “no real urgency” for it and noted that, “considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.”
“Sufficient explanations backed by genuine documents have been shown by the appellant and having validly discharged their burden. The investigation is going on and considering the track record of SEBI for which we take judicial notice, no investigation is completed within the stipulated period.
“We have seen that on numerous occasions whenever this Tribunal or the superior court has directed SEBI to complete the investigation within a stipulated period, the same has not been done and applications after applications are being filed by SEBI seeking time to extend the period of investigation,” it observed in the order.
The tribunal said that considering the fact that a wider investigation is now being undertaken by SEBI to consider the various LoC issued by ZEEL and its promoter companies, “we are of the opinion that there is no real urgency and therefore this Tribunal will not place any impediment in restricting the period of investigation…we are of the opinion that continuation of the interim order would be harsh and unwarranted and thus, cannot be allowed to continue any further.”
SEBI had barred Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra from holding directorships or any key managerial positions in companies of Zee group till further directions.
This had resulted in Goenka stepping down as the Managing Director and CEO of Zee.
NDTV’s Sonia Singh appointed visiting fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School
During this academic pursuit, Singh will continue her pivotal role at NDTV
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 30, 2023 9:16 PM | 1 min read
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director of NDTV, has been appointed as Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, a prestigious institution known for its global impact on knowledge and leadership. This significant development comes as Singh continues her pivotal role at NDTV, ensuring a harmonious blend of academic pursuits and real-time media engagement.
Cambridge Judge Business School, renowned for its diverse and influential faculty, comprises approximately 55 members representing various continents. The institution's research interests span a wide spectrum of global business issues, with many faculty members leading cutting-edge research, advising governments, and contributing their experiences to the classroom.
Commenting on the new role, Singh shared, "Looking forward to an intellectually exciting new journey along with special shows on TV. Reflect, renew & rejuvenate, my mantra for the road ahead."
With this appointment, Singh is poised to bring her extensive experience and fresh perspectives to both the academic realm and television screens.
This move highlights Singh's commitment to lifelong learning and intellectual exploration, demonstrating the intersection of academia and media in the modern world.
Pre-consultation on broadcasting policy: TRAI extends deadline for comments to Nov 7
The earlier deadline was Oct 31
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 30, 2023 2:55 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has further extended the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on its pre-consultation paper ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ to November 7, 2023. The pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of the Policy was released on September 21, 2023.
Earlier, the last date of receiving comments was initially fixed as October 10, 2023. Due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments was extended to October 31, 2023.
Furthermore, the last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in a consultation paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services’ was also extended to November 1, 2023 due to requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time. The last date was initially fixed as September 5, 2023 and for counter-comments as September 19, 2023. This was later extended up to October 10, 2023 and October 25, 2023 respectively.
According to the regulatory body, no request for any further extension of time for submission of comments will be entertained for both the consultation papers.
Star India’s revenue from TV-Digital biz up 6%
The company's net profit has come down 30%
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney-owned Star India's consolidated net profit for FY23 has dropped 31% year over year to Rs 1,272 crore. The figure stood at Rs 1834 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has declared the figures in the financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company's operating revenue from TV and digital businesses increased by 6% to Rs 19,857 crore. Its total income increased by 9% to Rs 20,699 crore.
However, for the fiscal year, Star India's ad revenue declined by 4% to Rs 11,186 crore. Subscription revenue (both TV and digital) grew 14% to Rs 7,001 crore. The company's earnings from licensing content rights surged 74% to Rs 1,446 crore.
Recently, Walt Disney disclosed that its sports business in India reported an operating loss of Rs 3,703 crore for the nine months ended July 1 on revenue of Rs 5,313 crore.
Novi Digital Entertainment, the company's subsidiary, which owns Disney+ Hotstar, has seen a 118% jump in net loss to Rs 748 crore, while revenue jumped 35% to Rs 4,341 crore.
Viacom18 Sports to launch sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the DOPs for the newly launched channels
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports is planning to launch two more sports channels - Sports18 - 2 and Sports18 - 3 from November 1, 2023.
The broadcaster’s distribution arm, IndiaCast, has announced a promotion scheme for the distribution platforms (DOPs) for the newly launched channels, which will start from November 1, 2023, and expire on January 31, 2024.
The distribution arm said that TV18 Broadcast will have a promotional scheme for the newly launched channels, pursuant to which the subscription fees of the new sports channels shall stand waived during the promotional scheme period.
Viacom18 Sports will now have four sports channels with these additions.
