ZEE Biskope brings back dance initiative

For the first time in the category, ZEE Biskope will bring a dance initiative that is not just limited to trained dancers but celebrates how you express yourself while dancing your heart out in freestyle.

The brand will launch the third season of award-winning dance contest Kamariya Kare Hip Hop… Lakhon Me Ek Andaaz on Dance Day – 17 September.

ZEE Biskope invites all its dance-loving viewers, irrespective of their age, gender, location or professional dance training to join the dancing fiesta. Whether you dance like a superstar on-stage or are known for your thumkas, if you have a unique dancing style of your own that take everyone out for a joyride, you are the one ZEE Biskope is looking for this year in Kamariya Kare Hip Hop.

The 3 most expressive videos will get a chance to come to Mumbai and attend a Dance workshop with celebrity Pradeep Pandey Chintu.

Talking about the initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer, East, ZEEL said, “The objective of launching such category-first initiatives is to reinforce our commitment of building ZEE Biskope as a movie plus brand for our viewers where they experience entertainment even beyond the magic of movies. While this campaign serves as a platform for the aspirational audience, it also gives the brand an opportunity to scout for regional talents who can enrich and grow the industry further. Unique conceptualization backed by sharp consumer insights has been the key mantra behind the success of this award-winning campaign in the last two seasons. I’m sure that our zeal to live up to the viewer promise will further the success quotient in this third season.”



Adding to this, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, said, “The uniqueness about this year’s Kamariya Kare Hip Hop is in widening the horizon of participation through inclusion of unique freestyle dancing. The idea is to acknowledge dance as an artform that brings people together with creativity & music without any inhibitions. It’s a mission to recognize those real-life characters who are immensely popular within their community or locality for their own unique freestyle dancing skills. Given this season’s wider appeal, it’s bound to be the right opportunity to garner viewership as well as a customized platform for clients to connect with their target audience.”

